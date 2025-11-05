SMX Public Limited: Valladolid, Spain Takes the Lead as Europe's "Capital of Proof" for Circular Economies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Every industrial revolution has a birthplace. The steam engine had Birmingham. The microchip had Silicon Valley. The circular economy now has Valladolid. Inside this quiet corner of Spain, a transformation is taking shape that could define Europe's next century of growth. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), the company turning physical materials into digital assets, has announced plans to collaborate with CARTIF, Spain's powerhouse research center, to give circularity a capital city in the EU, and, as importantly, to give the continent proof that progress can be measured in molecules instead of paper and faith.

For decades, sustainability lived in the margins of reports and the language of pledges. Europe promised to reuse, recycle, and reduce. But without verification, ambition stayed abstract. Valladolid is where that changes. Here, in the heart of Castilla y León, industry, government, and innovation have converged around one simple idea: circularity cannot exist without proof. That proof now exists in the form of SMX's molecular "physical-to-digital" platform, a system that gives every material its own digital passport from birth to rebirth.

CARTIF , one of Spain's leading applied-research institutions, has been waiting for a tool like this. Its pilot plants, industrial demonstrators, and sustainability programs cover packaging, renewables, construction, automotive materials, and more. By embedding SMX's traceability system into that ecosystem, the region gains something rare: the ability to track, trace, and certify every recycled or recovered resource in real time. What once required endless documentation can now be confirmed by chemistry itself. And in minutes, not days, weeks, months, or even years.

Tracking the Billions Made

That advance has implications far beyond the lab. The Castilla y León region contributes over €12 billion to Spain's economy. Now, through CARTIF, that industrial output is set to become more efficient, more compliant, and more bankable. Not through billions more in investment but by making proof an asset. This isn't the traditional proof on paper.

With SMX technology embedded, manufacturers can instantly digitally verify the origin and lifecycle of materials, unlocking ESG-linked financing, export credentials, and premium market value. Following Singapore's unprecedented move to "prove" circularity with SMX, CARTIF also intends to show that sustainability carries not just moral weight but measurable worth.

The story unfolding in Valladolid feels less like policy and more like destiny. Every technological movement has its ignition point, the place where theory meets function. For the circular economy in the EU, this is it. SMX's molecular tracers allow materials to remember all their past lives, while CARTIF's industrial infrastructure gives them a new one. Together, they form an immutable feedback loop of regeneration that connects research labs, production lines, logistics hubs, and financial institutions into a single transparent system of truth.

Using Innovation as a Mint

CARTIF's Deputy General Manager, Sergio Sanz, described the alliance in absolute terms: "Our mission is to deploy technologies that help stakeholders meet their sustainability goals. SMX's platform offers exactly the kind of breakthrough capability our clients need to prove and improve circular performance." That clarity of purpose turns Valladolid into more than a regional project. It makes it the newest testing ground for an entirely new kind of economy where verification itself fuels competitiveness. And compliance.

Imagine a future where every product, from an EV battery to a building panel, carries a digital history encoded within it. Governments could track compliance in seconds. Stakeholders could verify environmental impact before allocating capital. Consumers could choose brands based on proof instead of marketing. That is the world SMX and CARTIF are constructing from the inside out. Just like in Singapore, the infrastructure being built in Valladolid will ripple across borders, creating a unified standard for measurable sustainability.

Spain's advantage lies not only in its innovation but in its timing. As the EU tightens environmental legislation and mandates traceability for everything from packaging to rare earths, Valladolid is already living in that future. The SMX-CARTIF collaboration gives Spain a practical head start, turning ESG compliance from a regulatory burden into a competitive export. The country that once powered Europe with steel and ceramics is now poised to power it again. This time, using proof as its primary asset.

Powering the Industrial Revolution 3.0

Every industrial revolution rewrites how value moves. Version 2.0 digitized communication and commerce. This newest version, 3.0, will digitize materials itself. And here's the thing to know most: SMX's technology doesn't just digitize resources to trace them; it transforms them into verified data streams that can be priced, financed, and traded. It's an entirely new economy-one where the molecules we use tell their own story of accountability.

Valladolid is no longer just a dot on Spain's map. It is becoming the blueprint for Europe's circular future. What Silicon Valley was to software, Valladolid is to EU sustainability. A proving ground where science meets scale, and where trust isn't assumed, it's earned. The EU's verified economy is being forged in Valladolid, one material at a time, in a city that has risen from the factory floor to the world stage as more than a contributor to the circular mission. It is becoming the EU's capital of proof.

