SMX Public Limited: The Feedback Loop: Why SMX's Adoption in One Industry Accelerates Interest in All the Others

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Markets misprice companies when they believe the business sits inside separate, unrelated verticals. Eventually, a moment arrives when the market realizes those verticals share a common technological core. When that happens, interest accelerates rapidly because adoption in one sector automatically increases the value in the others. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is entering exactly that moment. Not just as a participant but as an engine.

Gold authentication is where the shift started. For generations, the bullion market has depended on trust and documentation, neither of which survives heat. Identity disappears when a bar is melted or reshaped. SMX introduced a way for gold to retain its identity at the molecular level throughout its lifecycle. Authentication becomes intrinsic rather than external. A structural limitation dissolves. This alone commands market attention.

Four Markets All Needing Verification Infrastructure

Rare earth minerals bring a different set of pressures. These materials underpin modern technologies and national security. Yet their supply chains are notoriously opaque. Once ore is processed and refined, origin becomes impossible to prove. Manufacturers and governments have been calling for a solution for years because transparency affects defense readiness, economic independence, and technological competitiveness. SMX provided a mechanism for rare earths to retain identity from extraction through refining and alloy creation. A second global industry began moving toward the same technology.

ESG supply chains reveal a third dimension. Regulators and brands have shifted away from narrative sustainability toward measurable sustainability. But without material-level identity, recycled content claims, recovery percentages, and lifecycle data rely on estimates. SMX introduced scientific verification into a domain that had been defined by inference. Plastics, textiles, and industrial materials can now prove their journeys objectively. Auditors gain certainty. Regulators gain clarity. Brands gain credibility. ESG becomes a system grounded in truth rather than goodwill.

Digital assets complete the convergence. Markets have long needed a reliable source of real-world data to anchor digital value. The PCT turns authenticated physical activity into a digital signal with measurable integrity. A fourth industry begins responding to the same capability that transformed gold, rare earths, and ESG.

What looks like four distinct stories is actually one system creating a feedback loop. Gold validation increases confidence in rare earth validation. Rare earth validation strengthens ESG standards. ESG verification provides authenticated data for digital assets. The digital layer increases the visibility and demand for verified material identity. Each sector pushes value into the others because they all depend on the same underlying capability.

Understanding the Impact

The acceleration in interest is not the result of hype. It comes from markets paying attention. It is the product of cross-sector reinforcement. When adoption in one market improves the utility of the technology in another, interest multiplies. Markets are not responding to sentiment. They are responding to a discovery that SMX is not participating in four industries. It is foundational to all four.

This type of convergence has clear historical precedent. When the market realized cloud computing was not a niche service, adoption surged across unrelated sectors. When encryption standards unified payments, unrelated industries converged. When logistics systems standardized tracking, global supply chains reorganized. In each case, a shared layer created feedback loops that accelerated adoption.

SMX is experiencing the same dynamic. What changed is not the technology. What changed is the market's perception of its reach. The interest is deserved. The feedback loop is real. And those evaluating the move should view it as the natural repricing that follows when industries recognize a unifying infrastructure layer.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber, plastic and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-feedback-loop-why-smxs-adoption-in-one-industry-accelerates-1115138