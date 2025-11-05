AlphaTON Capital to Acquire Premier Crypto Newswire Blockchain Wire, Cementing Dominance in Digital Asset Communications via the Telegram Ecosystem

London, UK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ("AlphaTON Capital" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: ATON) - AlphaTON Capital, a leading investment firm focused on disruptive technologies, today announced definitive terms to acquire Blockchain Wire, the industry's premier press release distribution service for the blockchain, crypto, and digital asset sectors. This strategic acquisition is set to integrate Blockchain Wire's expansive distribution network into AlphaTON Capital's ecosystem, creating a powerhouse for global digital communications





Blockchain Wire has established itself as the trusted channel for crypto-native companies and mainstream enterprises entering the Web3 space. Generating over 100% CAGR growth since 2023 and profitable, the service boasts global reach, serving more than 4,000 clients through its system. It ensures news is delivered with unparalleled speed and fidelity across top-tier financial, mainstream, and dedicated crypto media outlets, reaching a global audience counted in the tens of millions of readers.

Crucially, the core strategy driving this acquisition is the launch of the world's first verifiable newswire service built on The Open Network (TON). This initiative will leverage the TON blockchain to cryptographically verify, time-stamp, and trace the source of every press release, creating an immutable record of authenticity. Furthermore, it will utilize Telegram's powerful ecosystem of thousands of mini-applications to deliver content and news that is transparently verified, accurate, and traceable directly to the source.

"The acquisition of Blockchain Wire is a game-changer for AlphaTON Capital and for the future of on-chain traceability of truth through compliant, high-impact communications," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. "Blockchain Wire's foundation, built by the same visionaries behind two of the largest traditional newswires, gives it an unmatched level of credibility and reach. By integrating their technology and client base, we are launching the first verifiable newswire service on the TON blockchain. This move is designed to standardize and professionalize the way news is delivered across the digital economy, leveraging Telegram's vast ecosystem to ensure the content is verified, accurate, and traceable to the source, thereby establishing unprecedented institutional trust."

Michael Shuler, CEO and President of Blockchain Wire, shared his enthusiasm for the new chapter. "Joining forces with AlphaTON Capital is a natural progression that amplifies our core mission. Our history of building leading newswires proves our dedication to high-quality distribution. This partnership allows us to leverage blockchain technology not just for distribution, but for cryptographic verification, accelerating our vision to build the first truly verifiable newswire on the TON network. We will deliver news with the highest standards of accuracy, traceability, and impact within the Telegram community."

The transaction highlights the pedigree of Blockchain Wire's leadership. Its founders are the same team who previously founded and built two of the world's most successful traditional newswire services, Globe Newswire and MarketWire, bringing decades of proven expertise in institutional press distribution to the digital asset space.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Blockchain Wire will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AlphaTON Capital.





About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset company focused on developing the Telegram ecosystem and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/.

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the premier blockchain, crypto, and digital asset news distribution service, providing verified, high-quality dissemination across top-tier financial, crypto, and media outlets. The company delivers white-glove service and maintains the industry's highest publication standards. Content Syndicate, Inc. the parent company of Blockchain Wire, provides comprehensive news distribution and amplification for businesses across industries, offering budget-friendly pricing, personalized support, and guaranteed reach to thousands of media channels.

For more information, visit www.blockchainwire.io and www.contentsyndicate.net.

