Terra Innovatum Global N.V.: Terra Innovatum Launches Early Industrial Production Activities for SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor with Strategic Manufacturing Partner ATB Riva Calzoni

Terra Innovatum and ATB Riva Calzoni sign agreement to establish SOLO manufacturing processes, component costs, factory and shipping logistics for first-of-a-kind SOLO as well as full-scale commercialization

ATB Riva Calzoni to provide dedicated strategic resources for SOLO production, including advanced equipment, large-scale assembly space, and a team of specialized engineers at its manufacturing facility

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced that Terra Innovatum S.r.l. has signed an agreement with ATB Riva Calzoni ("ATB"), a global supplier and manufacturer of nuclear components, to initiate early industrial production activities for the SOLO reactor at its manufacturing facility located in Italy.





Manufacturing / Industrial Capability Video: https://youtu.be/m4VoJQiCW5A'si=Q8MUEzDTOyULextA

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & CEO of Terra Innovatum, said, "Today's announcement marks a key milestone in establishing Terra Innovatum's outsourced manufacturing model. By leveraging ATB's facilities, equipment, and proven expertise, we will produce our first SOLO reactor while completing the licensing process in the US for its deployment. Under this agreement, dedicated SOLO assembly lines will be created using standardized, repeatable processes-making reactor production predictable, scalable, and highly cost-efficient. This collaboration strengthens our partnership with ATB as we work together to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable source of power to the world."

Giordano Morichi - Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations continued: "Partnering with ATB Riva Calzoni de-risks our commercialization by bridging the gap between investment and production, while mitigating the cost and schedule uncertainties that have long challenged nuclear projects. The compact, modular SOLO reactor is designed for lean, factory-based manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly-turning what once took years into months. With ATB's proven industrial capabilities, we're positioned to accelerate commercial deployment and deliver scalable, clean energy to the world."

Francesco Squaratti, Managing Director, ATB Riva Calzoni added: "We see Terra Innovatum as a long-term strategic partner with whom we can establish a new global standard for microreactor manufacturing. With decades of experience building advanced components and systems for leading players in the nuclear industry worldwide, we are proud to bring our expertise to the next generation of clean energy. Together, through the SOLO program, we aim to usher in a new era of scalable, safe, and efficient microreactor solutions."

The agreement outlines a phased collaboration that will:

(1) validate and refine key component manufacturing parameters to ensure optimized production for SOLO's commercialization phase;

(2) develop, test, and streamline assembly processes for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) unit, with a focus on scalable, repeatable manufacturing;

(3) design factory-level logistics for efficient material handling and just-in-time component availability during assembly; and

(4) evaluate transportation logistics and constraints associated with reactor delivery and deployment.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Kaitlin Taylor

Vice President

Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

Fatema Bhabrawala

Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6234d3-4474-4cb1-8478-03daedf1c597