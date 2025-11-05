Avient Corporation: Avient Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Third quarter sales of $807 million, 1% below the prior year quarter and includes a favorable impact of 2% from foreign exchange
- Third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.36 compared to $0.41 in the prior year quarter
- Third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.70 in line with prior guidance; represents 8% growth over the prior year quarter, driven by EBITDA margin expansion in both business segments, as well as lower interest and tax expense
- Maintaining 2025 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.77 to $2.87 reflecting 4% to 8% year-over-year growth
- Strong cash flow generation in the quarter supported $50 million of additional debt repayment bringing year-to-date total to $100 million; expecting total debt repayment of $150 million for the full year 2025
CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, today announced its third quarter results for 2025. The company reported third quarter sales of $806.5 million, compared to $815.2 million in the prior year quarter.
Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.36 compared to $0.41 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2025 GAAP EPS includes special items of $0.17 (see attachment 3), and $0.17 of intangible amortization expense (see attachment 1).
Third quarter 2025 adjusted EPS were $0.70 compared to $0.65 in the prior year quarter and includes a favorable impact of $0.02 attributable to foreign exchange.
"I am pleased with our team's execution to deliver 8% adjusted EPS growth, in line with our guidance, despite slightly weaker-than-expected sales. Our focus on driving profitable mix and increased productivity helped expand adjusted EBITDA margins by 60 basis points to 16.5%," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.
"In the third quarter, weak consumer sentiment, evolving trade policy and geopolitical uncertainty continued to negatively impact demand in several of our key markets, particularly in the U.S. and EMEA. Defense, healthcare and telecommunication sales, however, remained strong, growing high single-digits in the quarter," added Dr. Khandpur.
2025 Outlook
"For the fourth quarter, we expect year over year sales performance to be slightly better than what we experienced in the third quarter," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation. "Our focus on disciplined cost control and productivity initiatives is expected to continue driving margin expansion and earnings growth."
"Taking into account the third quarter results and current customer order patterns, we are updating our full-year guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $540 to $550 million," added Ms. Beggs. "Lower interest expense from paying down debt and a favorable tax benefit in the third quarter are offsetting the slightly lower adjusted EBITDA range, allowing us to maintain our previous adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.77 to $2.87. Furthermore, we expect to reduce debt in total by $150 million by year-end, having repaid $100 million through the third quarter."
Dr. Khandpur added, "While the macroenvironment still remains uncertain and challenging, our team continues to stay focused on customers and driving productivity in all parts of the organization. We are doing this while advancing our strategy, surgically investing in our prioritized growth vectors and deleveraging our balance sheet by paying down debt."
Webcast Details
Avient will provide additional details on its 2025 third quarter and its 2025 full year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2025.
The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question-and-answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.
A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include organic performance (which excludes the impact of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.
The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs and associated recoveries, mark-to-market adjustments on pension and other post-retirement obligations, acquisition-related charges, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is an innovator of materials solutions with more than 9,000 employees worldwide. The company's expanding portfolio includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber.
|
Attachment 1
|
Avient Corporation
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income attributable to Avient common shareholders and diluted adjusted
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS (1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 32.6
|
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 38.2
|
|
$ 0.41
|
Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3)
|
15.7
|
|
0.17
|
|
6.6
|
|
0.07
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
15.9
|
|
0.17
|
|
15.0
|
|
0.16
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 64.2
|
|
$ 0.70
|
|
$ 59.8
|
|
$ 0.65
|
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS (1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 65.0
|
|
$ 0.71
|
|
$ 121.2
|
|
$ 1.32
|
Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3)
|
97.1
|
|
1.06
|
|
33.9
|
|
0.37
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
45.6
|
|
0.49
|
|
44.7
|
|
0.49
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 207.7
|
|
$ 2.26
|
|
$ 199.8
|
|
$ 2.17
|
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
|
Attachment 2
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$ 806.5
|
|
$ 815.2
|
|
$ 2,499.6
|
|
$ 2,493.9
|
Cost of sales
|
561.6
|
|
553.8
|
|
1,713.6
|
|
1,696.7
|
Gross margin
|
244.9
|
|
261.4
|
|
786.0
|
|
797.2
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
177.8
|
|
184.2
|
|
622.1
|
|
553.5
|
Operating income
|
67.1
|
|
77.2
|
|
163.9
|
|
243.7
|
Interest expense, net
|
(24.2)
|
|
(26.9)
|
|
(75.8)
|
|
(80.1)
|
Other expense, net
|
-
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(2.1)
|
Income before income taxes
|
42.9
|
|
50.0
|
|
87.2
|
|
161.5
|
Income tax expense
|
(10.1)
|
|
(11.3)
|
|
(20.8)
|
|
(39.3)
|
Net income
|
$ 32.8
|
|
$ 38.7
|
|
$ 66.4
|
|
$ 122.2
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(1.0)
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 32.6
|
|
$ 38.2
|
|
$ 65.0
|
|
$ 121.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.42
|
|
$ 0.71
|
|
$ 1.33
|
Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.71
|
|
$ 1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share of common stock
|
$ 0.2700
|
|
$ 0.2575
|
|
$ 0.8100
|
|
$ 0.7725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
91.6
|
|
91.3
|
|
91.5
|
|
91.3
|
Diluted
|
91.8
|
|
92.3
|
|
91.8
|
|
92.0
|
Attachment 3
|
Avient Corporation
Summary of Special Items (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Special items (1)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation
|
$ (2.0)
|
|
$ 1.8
|
|
$ (8.7)
|
|
$ 5.6
|
Environmental remediation costs
|
(12.8)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
(19.5)
|
|
(28.2)
|
Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
2.0
|
|
-
|
Impact on cost of sales
|
(14.7)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(26.2)
|
|
(22.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and employee separation costs
|
(4.0)
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
(11.8)
|
|
(6.6)
|
Legal and other
|
(0.7)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
(10.1)
|
Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(86.3)
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs
|
-
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
-
|
|
(2.5)
|
Impact on selling and administrative expense
|
(4.7)
|
|
(7.8)
|
|
(99.7)
|
|
(19.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on operating income
|
(19.4)
|
|
(8.4)
|
|
(125.9)
|
|
(41.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net - financing costs
|
-
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on income before income taxes
|
(19.4)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
(127.9)
|
|
(44.0)
|
Income tax benefit on special items
|
3.7
|
|
3.5
|
|
30.8
|
|
11.9
|
Tax adjustments(2)
|
-
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.8)
|
Impact of special items on net income
|
$ (15.7)
|
|
$ (6.6)
|
|
$ (97.1)
|
|
$ (33.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share impact
|
$ (0.17)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (1.06)
|
|
$ (0.37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:
|
Diluted
|
91.8
|
|
92.3
|
|
91.8
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
(1)
|
Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items and certain adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and valuation allowances.
|
Attachment 4
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
September 30,
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 445.6
|
|
$ 544.5
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
484.5
|
|
399.5
|
Inventories, net
|
392.1
|
|
346.8
|
Other current assets
|
101.7
|
|
131.3
|
Total current assets
|
1,423.9
|
|
1,422.1
|
Property, net
|
980.8
|
|
955.3
|
Goodwill
|
1,754.6
|
|
1,659.7
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,509.8
|
|
1,450.4
|
Other non-current assets
|
386.7
|
|
323.6
|
Total assets
|
$ 6,055.8
|
|
$ 5,811.1
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 0.5
|
|
$ 7.7
|
Accounts payable
|
392.7
|
|
417.4
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
308.4
|
|
331.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
701.6
|
|
756.1
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
1,971.4
|
|
2,059.3
|
Deferred income taxes
|
307.7
|
|
260.4
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
686.7
|
|
405.7
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,965.8
|
|
2,725.4
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Avient shareholders' equity
|
2,372.5
|
|
2,313.8
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
15.9
|
|
15.8
|
Total equity
|
2,388.4
|
|
2,329.6
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 6,055.8
|
|
$ 5,811.1
|
Attachment 5
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 66.4
|
|
$ 122.2
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
138.8
|
|
134.3
|
Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment
|
71.6
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
6.9
|
|
12.5
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(66.4)
|
|
(65.7)
|
Increase in inventories
|
(25.4)
|
|
(30.2)
|
Decrease in accounts payable
|
(43.5)
|
|
(5.7)
|
Increase (decrease) in restructuring obligations
|
4.1
|
|
(19.1)
|
Decrease in environmental obligations
|
(1.5)
|
|
(6.6)
|
Environmental insurance recovery
|
34.0
|
|
-
|
(Decrease) increase in incentive accruals
|
(33.0)
|
|
23.1
|
Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net
|
(18.2)
|
|
(30.6)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
133.8
|
|
134.2
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(64.2)
|
|
(80.8)
|
Proceeds from plant closures
|
-
|
|
3.4
|
Other investing activities
|
-
|
|
(2.1)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(64.2)
|
|
(79.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
650.0
|
Payments on long-term borrowings
|
(100.2)
|
|
(659.1)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(74.1)
|
|
(70.5)
|
Debt financing costs
|
(3.9)
|
|
(9.6)
|
Other financing activities
|
(3.5)
|
|
(4.6)
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(181.7)
|
|
(93.8)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
13.2
|
|
(1.0)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(98.9)
|
|
(40.1)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
544.5
|
|
545.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 445.6
|
|
$ 505.7
|
Attachment 6
|
Avient Corporation
Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 509.9
|
|
$ 521.5
|
|
$ 1,568.2
|
|
$ 1,578.8
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
297.7
|
|
294.6
|
|
935.8
|
|
917.1
|
Corporate
|
(1.1)
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(2.0)
|
Sales
|
$ 806.5
|
|
$ 815.2
|
|
$ 2,499.6
|
|
$ 2,493.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 168.8
|
|
$ 172.8
|
|
$ 529.9
|
|
$ 528.5
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
91.0
|
|
89.0
|
|
282.6
|
|
290.7
|
Corporate
|
(14.9)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(26.5)
|
|
(22.0)
|
Gross margin
|
$ 244.9
|
|
$ 261.4
|
|
$ 786.0
|
|
$ 797.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 95.0
|
|
$ 97.3
|
|
$ 287.2
|
|
$ 292.1
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
53.7
|
|
52.6
|
|
158.0
|
|
158.1
|
Corporate
|
29.1
|
|
34.3
|
|
176.9
|
|
103.3
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
$ 177.8
|
|
$ 184.2
|
|
$ 622.1
|
|
$ 553.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 73.8
|
|
$ 75.5
|
|
$ 242.7
|
|
$ 236.4
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
37.3
|
|
36.4
|
|
124.6
|
|
132.6
|
Corporate
|
(44.0)
|
|
(34.7)
|
|
(203.4)
|
|
(125.3)
|
Operating income
|
$ 67.1
|
|
$ 77.2
|
|
$ 163.9
|
|
$ 243.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 22.6
|
|
$ 21.9
|
|
$ 66.7
|
|
$ 65.6
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
22.0
|
|
20.7
|
|
65.9
|
|
61.1
|
Corporate
|
2.3
|
|
2.5
|
|
6.2
|
|
7.6
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
$ 46.9
|
|
$ 45.1
|
|
$ 138.8
|
|
$ 134.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 96.4
|
|
$ 97.4
|
|
$ 309.4
|
|
$ 302.0
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
59.3
|
|
57.1
|
|
190.5
|
|
193.7
|
Corporate
|
(41.7)
|
|
(32.2)
|
|
(197.2)
|
|
(117.7)
|
Other expense, net
|
-
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(2.1)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 114.0
|
|
$ 122.0
|
|
$ 301.8
|
|
$ 375.9
|
Special items, before tax
|
19.4
|
|
9.7
|
|
127.9
|
|
44.0
|
Interest expense included in special items
|
-
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.3)
|
Depreciation & amortization included in special items
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
(1.2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 132.9
|
|
$ 130.0
|
|
$ 426.5
|
|
$ 416.4
|
Attachment 7
|
Avient Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Senior management uses operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$ 806.5
|
|
$ 815.2
|
|
$ 2,499.6
|
|
$ 2,493.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - GAAP
|
244.9
|
|
261.4
|
|
786.0
|
|
797.2
|
Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3)
|
14.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
26.2
|
|
22.6
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 259.6
|
|
$ 262.0
|
|
$ 812.2
|
|
$ 819.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales
|
32.2 %
|
|
32.1 %
|
|
32.5 %
|
|
32.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income - GAAP
|
67.1
|
|
77.2
|
|
163.9
|
|
243.7
|
Special items in operating income (Attachment 3)
|
19.4
|
|
8.4
|
|
125.9
|
|
41.8
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$ 86.5
|
|
$ 85.6
|
|
$ 289.8
|
|
$ 285.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales
|
10.7 %
|
|
10.5 %
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income - GAAP
|
$ 32.8
|
|
$ 38.7
|
|
$ 66.4
|
|
$ 122.2
|
Income tax expense
|
10.1
|
|
11.3
|
|
20.8
|
|
39.3
|
Interest expense, net
|
24.2
|
|
26.9
|
|
75.8
|
|
80.1
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
46.9
|
|
45.1
|
|
138.8
|
|
134.3
|
EBITDA
|
$ 114.0
|
|
$ 122.0
|
|
$ 301.8
|
|
$ 375.9
|
Special items, before tax
|
19.4
|
|
9.7
|
|
127.9
|
|
44.0
|
Interest expense included in special items
|
-
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.3)
|
Depreciation & amortization included in special items
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
(1.2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 132.9
|
|
$ 130.0
|
|
$ 426.5
|
|
$ 416.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales
|
16.5 %
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
17.1 %
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 169.5
|
|
$ 1.84
|
Special items, after-tax
|
15.9
|
|
0.17
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
59.5
|
|
0.65
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 244.9
|
|
$ 2.66
|
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
SOURCE Avient Corporation