Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Q4 and FY25 Results; Initiates FY26 Guidance

Q4 sales increased 3% and organic sales increased 4%*

Full year sales increased 3% and organic sales increased 6%*

Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.42; Q4 Adjusted EPS* of $1.26*

Full year GAAP EPS of $2.63; full year Adjusted EPS of $3.76

Q4 Orders +6% organically year-over-year

Systems and Services backlog of $14.9 billion increased 13% organically year-over-year

* This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.42. Adjusted EPS was $1.26.

Q4 sales increased 3% to $6.4 billion and organic sales increased 4%. Full year sales increased 3% to $23.6 billion and organic sales increased 6%.

For the quarter, GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI was $267 million and adjusted net income was $798 million.

"Johnson Controls delivered a strong year, with double-digit EPS growth and a record backlog of $15 billion, up 13%, reflecting sustained demand in our core verticals," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO. "Our technology leadership in advanced data center cooling and decarbonization solutions continues to set us apart, as customers increasingly demand cutting-edge innovation and bold sustainability outcomes that only true technology leadership can deliver. Looking ahead, the deployment of our proprietary business system is accelerating, enhancing our ability to deliver consistent, predictable results and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

FISCAL Q4 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Systems and Services based businesses.

Americas





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 4,325

$ 4,265

1 % Gross Margin

1,625

1,563

4 %













Segment EBITA

844

826

2 % Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

862

826

4 %













Segment EBITA Margin %

19.5 %

19.4 %

10 bp Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

19.9 %

19.4 %

50 bp













Segment EBIT

$ 763

$ 731

4 %

Sales in the quarter of $4.3 billion increased 1% over the prior year. Organic sales also increased 3% led by continued strength in both Applied HVAC & Controls.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 9% year-over-year and backlog of $10.6 billion increased 13% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 19.5% increased 10 basis points versus the prior year as productivity gains and operational efficiency were partially offset by transformation costs. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q4 2025 excludes transformation costs.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,337

$ 1,180

13 % Gross Margin

482

415

16 %













Segment EBITA

201

164

23 % Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

208

181

15 %













Segment EBITA Margin %

15.0 %

13.9 %

110 bp Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

15.6 %

15.3 %

30 bp













Segment EBIT

$ 188

$ 144

31 %

Sales in the quarter of $1.3 billion increased 13% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 9% versus the prior year, with strong double-digit growth in Systems and high single-digit growth in Service.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 3% year-over-year and backlog of $2.5 billion increased 14% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 15.0% expanded 110 basis points versus the prior year reflecting positive operating leverage from top-line growth and the benefit of non-recurring costs in the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes transformation costs in Q4 2025 and a non-recurring joint venture loss in Q4 2024.

APAC (Asia Pacific)





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 780

$ 803

(3 %) Gross Margin

276

297

(7 %)













Segment EBITA

139

158

(12 %) Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

139

158

(12 %)













Segment EBITA Margin %

17.8 %

19.7 %

(190 bp) Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

17.8 %

19.7 %

(190 bp)













Segment EBIT

$ 136

$ 154

(12) %

Sales in the quarter of $780 million declined 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales also declined 3% versus the prior year primarily due to lower volumes in China.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders decreased 1% year-over-year and backlog of $1.8 billion increased 15% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 17.8% declined 190 basis points versus the prior year as lower volumes in China created pressure on factory absorption.

Corporate





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 269

$ 131

105 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

124

114

9 %

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q4 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs, transformation costs, and accelerated depreciation of ERP assets.

OTHER Q4 ITEMS

Total cash provided by operating activities was $968 million. Free cash flow was $838 million and adjusted free cash flow was $710 million.

The Company paid dividends of $243 million.

The Company entered into accelerated share repurchase transactions to repurchase an aggregate of $5.0 billion of ordinary shares. In August, the Company received an initial delivery of 43.1 million shares of common stock. The accelerated repurchase transactions are expected to terminate in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The Company completed the sale of its Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business (the "R&LC Business"), which included the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owned 60% and Hitachi owned 40%, to Bosch Group for $8.3 billion in cash with the Company's portion of the aggregate consideration being approximately $6.9 billion.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2026 first quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

The Company initiated fiscal 2026 first quarter continuing operations guidance:

Organic sales growth of ~3%

Operating leverage of ~55%*

Adjusted EPS of ~$0.83

The Company initiated fiscal 2026 full year continuing operations guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits

Operating leverage of ~50%*

Adjusted EPS of ~$4.55

Adjusted free cash flow conversion of ~100%

*Operating leverage is defined as the ratio of the change in adjusted EBIT for the current period less the prior period, divided by the change in net revenues for the current period less the prior period.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS









FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales













Products and systems $ 4,452

$ 4,391

$ 16,124

$ 15,967 Services 1,990

1,857

7,472

6,985

6,442

6,248

23,596

22,952 Cost of sales













Products and systems 2,908

2,872

10,543

10,677 Services 1,183

1,108

4,461

4,198

4,091

3,980

15,004

14,875















Gross profit 2,351

2,268

8,592

8,077















Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,521

1,368

5,764

5,661 Restructuring and impairment costs 400

133

546

510 Net financing charges 76

96

319

342 Equity income (loss) 1

(23)

6

(42)















Income from continuing operations before income taxes 355

648

1,969

1,522















Income tax provision 85

110

245

111















Income from continuing operations 270

538

1,724

1,411















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,488

140

1,789

489















Net income 1,758

678

3,513

1,900















Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3

2

3

4















Income from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests 62

43

219

191















Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 1,693

$ 633

$ 3,291

$ 1,705















Amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary

shareholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 267

$ 536

$ 1,721

$ 1,407 Income from discontinued operations 1,426

97

1,570

298 Net income $ 1,693

$ 633

$ 3,291

$ 1,705















Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.42

$ 0.80

$ 2.64

$ 2.09 Discontinued operations 2.26

0.15

2.40

0.44 Total $ 2.68

$ 0.95

$ 5.04

$ 2.53































Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.42

$ 0.80

$ 2.63

$ 2.08 Discontinued operations 2.25

0.15

2.40

0.44 Total $ 2.67

$ 0.95

$ 5.03

$ 2.52

Johnson Controls International plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 379

$ 606 Accounts receivable - net 6,269

6,051 Inventories 1,820

1,774 Current assets held for sale 14

1,595 Other current assets 1,680

1,153 Current assets 10,162

11,179







Property, plant and equipment - net 2,193

2,403 Goodwill 16,633

16,725 Other intangible assets - net 3,613

4,130 Noncurrent assets held for sale 140

3,210 Other noncurrent assets 5,198

5,048 Total assets $ 37,939

$ 42,695







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 723

$ 953 Current portion of long-term debt 566

536 Accounts payable 3,614

3,389 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,268

1,048 Deferred revenue 2,470

2,160 Current liabilities held for sale 12

1,431 Other current liabilities 2,288

2,438 Current liabilities 10,941

11,955







Long-term debt 8,591

8,004 Pension and postretirement benefits 211

217 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 9

405 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,233

4,753 Noncurrent liabilities 14,044

13,379







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 12,927

16,098 Noncontrolling interests 27

1,263 Total equity 12,954

17,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,939

$ 42,695

Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities of Continuing Operations













Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 267

$ 536

$ 1,721

$ 1,407 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 3

2

3

4 Net income 270

538

1,724

1,411 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 280

192

865

816 Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 19

(10)

(10)

(43) Pension and postretirement contributions (8)

10

(31)

(6) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 1

23

(2)

44 Deferred income taxes 341

-

195

(403) Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 371

78

427

411 Equity-based compensation expense 33

26

140

107 Other - net (37)

15

(26)

(112) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (132)

(46)

(211)

(537) Inventories 4

168

(75)

(17) Other assets (292)

78

(581)

(482) Restructuring reserves (1)

5

1

(76) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 663

466

694

645 Accrued income taxes (544)

(191)

(556)

(190) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 968

1,352

2,554

1,568















Investing Activities of Continuing Operations













Capital expenditures (130)

(195)

(434)

(494) Sale of property, plant and equipment 30

1

37

1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1)

(4)

(10)

(3) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 3

326

5

345 Other - net (12)

(26)

(10)

(33) Cash provided (used) by investing activities from continuing operations (110)

102

(412)

(184)















Financing Activities of Continuing Operations













Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months (245)

(655)

38

48 Proceeds from debt 396

-

1,765

1,281 Repayments of debt (552)

(486)

(1,648)

(924) Stock repurchases and retirements (5,021)

(370)

(5,991)

(1,246) Payment of cash dividends (243)

(247)

(976)

(1,000) Other - net (8)

-

28

(107) Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (5,673)

(1,758)

(6,784)

(1,948)















Discontinued Operations













Cash provided (used) by operating activities (1,410)

174

(1,155)

530 Cash provided (used) by investing activities 6,598

(13)

6,546

(37) Cash used by financing activities (430)

-

(604)

(132) Cash provided by discontinued operations 4,758

161

4,787

361 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43)

30

(259)

59 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale (258)

(8)

(255)

(6) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (358)

(121)

(369)

(150) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 756

888

767

917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 398

767

398

767 Less: Restricted cash 19

161

19

161 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 379

$ 606

$ 379

$ 606

FOOTNOTES

1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

In July 2025, the Company sold its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, including the North America Ducted business and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owned 60% and Hitachi owned 40%. The R&LC HVAC business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment prior to the Company's resegmentation, met the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation.

2. Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the following footnotes for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

The impact of the accounts receivables factoring program which was discontinued in March 2024.

Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Prepayment of royalty fees associated with certain IP licensed to Bosch in conjunction with the sale of our R&LC business.

Discrete tax payments are non-recurring tax settlements for certain non-US jurisdictions

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures that are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes four through seven, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.

represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy. ERP asset - accelerated depreciation represents a change in ERP strategy within the EMEA segment, which led to certain assets being abandoned and the useful lives reduced.

represents a change in ERP strategy within the EMEA segment, which led to certain assets being abandoned and the useful lives reduced. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Product quality costs are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.

relates to the sale of the ADTi business. EMEA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.

relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company. Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.

includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Operating leverage

Operating leverage is defined as the ratio of the change in adjusted EBIT for the current period less the prior period, divided by the change in net revenues for the current period less the prior period. Management believes operating leverage is a useful metric to reflect enterprise value creation, capturing the impact of scale and cost discipline across the organization.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):

Net sales Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Net sales - 2024 $ 4,265

$ 1,180

$ 803

$ 6,248

$ 15,606

$ 4,620

$ 2,726

$ 22,952 Base year adjustments





























Divestitures and other (85)

-

-

(85)

(799)

(12)

-

(811) Foreign currency 6

42

(1)

47

(34)

40

(6)

- Adjusted base net sales 4,186

1,222

802

6,210

14,773

4,648

2,720

22,141 Acquisitions -

7

-

7

-

25

-

25 Organic growth 139

108

(22)

225

1,058

295

77

1,430 Net sales - 2025 $ 4,325

$ 1,337

$ 780

$ 6,442

$ 15,831

$ 4,968

$ 2,797

$ 23,596































Growth %:





























Net sales 1 %

13 %

(3) %

3 %

1 %

8 %

3 %

3 % Organic growth 3 %

9 %

(3) %

4 %

7 %

6 %

3 %

6 %

Products and systems

revenue Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Products and systems

revenue - 2024 $ 3,092

$ 703

$ 596

$ 4,391

$ 11,206

$ 2,789

$ 1,972

$ 15,967 Base year adjustments





























Divestitures and other (85)

-

-

(85)

(799)

(12)

-

(811) Foreign currency 7

20

1

28

(23)

38

(2)

13 Adjusted products and

systems revenue 3,014

723

597

4,334

10,384

2,815

1,970

15,169 Acquisitions -

6

-

6

-

19

-

19 Organic growth 79

71

(38)

112

803

143

(10)

936 Products and systems

revenue - 2025 $ 3,093

$ 800

$ 559

$ 4,452

$ 11,187

$ 2,977

$ 1,960

$ 16,124































Growth %:





























Products and systems

revenue - %

14 %

(6) %

1 %

- %

7 %

(1) %

1 % Organic growth 3 %

10 %

(6) %

3 %

8 %

5 %

(1) %

6 %

Service revenue Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,173

$ 477

$ 207

$ 1,857

$ 4,400

$ 1,831

$ 754

$ 6,985 Base year adjustments





























Foreign currency (1)

22

(2)

19

(11)

2

(4)

(13) Adjusted base service revenue 1,172

499

205

1,876

4,389

1,833

750

6,972 Acquisitions -

1

-

1

-

6

-

6 Organic growth 60

37

16

113

255

152

87

494 Service revenue - 2025 $ 1,232

$ 537

$ 221

$ 1,990

$ 4,644

$ 1,991

$ 837

$ 7,472































Growth %:





























Service revenue 5 %

13 %

7 %

7 %

6 %

9 %

11 %

7 % Organic growth 5 %

7 %

8 %

6 %

6 %

8 %

12 %

7 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 968

$ 1,352

$ 2,554

$ 1,568

Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls 267

536

1,721

1,407

Operating cash flow conversion 363 %

252 %

148 %

111 %



















Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 968

$ 1,352

$ 2,554

$ 1,568

Capital expenditures (130)

(195)

(434)

(494)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 838

$ 1,157

$ 2,120

$ 1,074



















Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 267

$ 536

$ 1,721

$ 1,407

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP) 314 %

216 %

123 %

76 %



The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 838

$ 1,157

$ 2,120

$ 1,074

Adjustments:















JC Capital cash used by operating activities 38

9

149

179

Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and

insurance recoveries 3

(257)

386

(14)

York license prepayment receipt (240)

-

(240)

-

Discrete tax payments 71

-

71

-

Impact of discontinued factoring program -

17

15

599

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 710

$ 926

$ 2,501

$ 1,838



















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP) $ 798

$ 742

$ 2,462

$ 2,167

JC Capital net income 1

(8)

(3)

(16)

Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital (non-GAAP) $ 799

$ 734

$ 2,459

$ 2,151

Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 89 %

126 %

102 %

85 %



5. Segment Profitability and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units on segment EBITA (primary) and segment EBIT (secondary).



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (in millions; unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024































Segment EBITA





























Americas $ 844

$ 826

$ 862

$ 826

2,882

$ 2,679

$ 2,906

$ 2,637 EMEA 201

164

208

181

649

561

658

582 APAC 139

158

139

158

476

478

476

481 Corporate expenses (269)

(131)

(124)

(114)

(767)

(490)

(479)

(432) Amortization (97)

(119)

(97)

(119)

(439)

(476)

(439) - (476) Restructuring and impairment costs (400)

(133)

-

-

(546)

(510)

-

- Other 13

(21)

-

-

33

(378)

-

- EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 431

$ 744

$ 988

$ 932

$ 2,288

$ 1,864

$ 3,122

$ 2,792































































Income from continuing operations:





























Attributable to Johnson Controls $ 267

$ 536

$ 798

$ 742

$ 1,721

$ 1,407

$ 2,462

$ 2,167 Attributable to noncontrolling

interests 3

2

3

2

3

4

3

4 Income from continuing operations 270

538

801

744

1,724

1,411

2,465

2,171 Less: Income tax provision (1) 85

110

111

92

245

111

338

279 Income before income taxes 355

648

912

836

1,969

1,522

2,803

2,450 Net financing charges 76

96

76

96

319

342

319

342 EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 431

$ 744

$ 988

$ 932

$ 2,288

$ 1,864

$ 3,122

$ 2,792

































(1) Adjusted income tax provision excludes the net tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items and discrete tax items.

The following tables include the reconciliations of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024























Sales $ 4,325

$ 4,265

$ 1,337

$ 1,180

$ 780

$ 803























Segment EBITA $ 844

$ 826

$ 201

$ 164

$ 139

$ 158























Adjusting items:





















Transformation costs 18

-

7

-

-

- EMEA joint venture loss -

-

-

17

-

-























Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 862

$ 826

$ 208

$ 181

$ 139

$ 158























Segment EBITA Margin % 19.5 %

19.4 %

15.0 %

13.9 %

17.8 %

19.7 % Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP) 19.9 %

19.4 %

15.6 %

15.3 %

17.8 %

19.7 %



Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024























Sales $ 15,831

$ 15,606

$ 4,968

$ 4,620

$ 2,797

$ 2,726























Segment EBITA $ 2,882

$ 2,679

$ 649

$ 561

$ 476

$ 478























Adjusting items:





















Transformation costs 24

-

9

-

-

- Earn-out adjustments -

(68)

-

-

-

- EMEA joint venture loss -

-

-

17

-

- Product quality costs -

26

-

4

-

3























Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 2,906

$ 2,637

$ 658

$ 582

$ 476

$ 481























Segment EBITA Margin % 18.2 %

17.2 %

13.1 %

12.1 %

17.0 %

17.5 % Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP) 18.4 %

16.9 %

13.2 %

12.6 %

17.0 %

17.6 %

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 269

$ 131

$ 767

$ 490















Adjusting items:













Transaction/separation costs (12)

(17)

(39)

(31) Transformation costs (31)

-

(147)

- ERP asset - accelerated depreciation (102)

-

(102)

- Cyber incident costs -

-

-

(27) Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 124

$ 114

$ 479

$ 432

6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings

per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 267

$ 536

$ 0.42

$ 0.80















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments 13

(5)

0.02

(0.01) Loss on divestiture -

42

-

0.06 Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 400

133

0.63

0.20 EMEA joint venture loss -

17

-

0.03 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (26)

(16)

(0.04)

(0.02) Transaction/separation costs 12

17

0.02

0.03 ERP asset - accelerated depreciation 102

-

0.16

- Transformation costs 56

-

0.09

- Discrete tax items 50

-

0.08

- Related tax impact (76)

18

(0.12)

0.02 Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 798

$ 742

$ 1.26

$ 1.11



* May not sum due to rounding



Twelve Months Ended September 30

Income from continuing

operations attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings

per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 1,721

$ 1,407

$ 2.63

$ 2.08















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments 6

(47)

0.01

(0.07) Loss on divestiture -

42

-

0.06 Earn-out adjustments -

(68)

-

(0.10) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 546

510

0.83

0.75 EMEA joint venture loss -

17

-

0.03 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

-

1.11 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (39)

(367)

(0.06)

(0.54) Product quality costs -

33

-

0.05 Transaction/separation costs 39

31

0.06

0.05 ERP asset - accelerated depreciation 102

-

0.16

- Transformation costs 180

-

0.28

- Cyber incident costs -

27

-

0.04 Discrete tax items (36)

(57)

(0.06)

(0.08) Related tax impact (57)

(111)

(0.07)

(0.17) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 2,462

$ 2,167

$ 3.76

$ 3.21



* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024







Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 630.8

665.3

651.8

673.8 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards 2.6

2.8

2.3

2.2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 633.4

668.1

654.1

676.0

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Short-term debt $ 723

$ 1,277

$ 953 Current portion of long-term debt 566

570

536 Long-term debt 8,591

8,446

8,004 Total debt 9,880

10,293

9,493 Less: cash and cash equivalents 379

731

606 Net debt $ 9,501

$ 9,562

$ 8,887











Last twelve months income before income

taxes $ 1,969

$ 2,262

$ 1,522











Net debt to income before income taxes 4.8x

4.2x

5.8x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-

GAAP) $ 3,987

$ 3,843

$ 3,608











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.4x

2.5x

2.5x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Income from continuing operations $ 1,724

$ 1,992

$ 1,411 Income tax provision 245

270

111 Income before income taxes 1,969

2,262

1,522 Net financing charges 319

339

342 EBIT (non-GAAP) 2,288

2,601

1,864 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments 6

(12)

(47) Restructuring and impairment costs 546

279

510 Water systems AFFF settlement -

-

750 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (39)

(29)

(367) Earn-out adjustments -

-

(68) Transaction/separation costs 39

44

31 Transformation costs 180

124

- Cyber incident costs -

-

27 Product quality costs -

-

33 ERP asset - accelerated depreciation 102

-

- Loss on divestiture -

42

42 EMEA joint venture loss -

17

17 Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 3,122

3,066

2,792 Depreciation and amortization 865

777

816 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,987

$ 3,843

$ 3,608

8. Income Taxes

After adjusting for certain non-recurring items, the Company's effective tax rate for continuing operations was approximately 12% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and approximately 11% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

