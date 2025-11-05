Sunoco LP Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Reports third quarter results, including net income of $137 million, Adjusted EBITDA (1) , excluding one-time transaction-related expenses (2) , of $496 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) , of $326 million

, excluding one-time transaction-related expenses , of $496 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted , of $326 million Increases quarterly distribution by 1.25%; on track to meet distribution growth target of at least 5% for 2025

Reports third quarter leverage of 3.9 times; maintains strong trailing 12-month distribution coverage ratio of 1.8 times

Completes the acquisition of Parkland Corporation

Remains on track to complete the acquisition of TanQuid in the fourth quarter of 2025

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $137 million compared to $2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 was $489 million compared to $456 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 included $7 million and $14 million, respectively, of one-time transaction-related expenses(2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the third quarter of 2025 was $326 million compared to $349 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Fuel Distribution segment for the third quarter of 2025 was $232 million compared to $253 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 included $6 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment sold approximately 2.3 billion gallons of fuel in the third quarter of 2025. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 10.7 cents per gallon for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Pipeline Systems segment for the third quarter of 2025 was $182 million compared to $136 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2024 included $11 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 1.3 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Terminals segment for the third quarter of 2025 was $75 million compared to $67 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 included $1 million and $3 million, respectively, of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 656 thousand barrels per day in the third quarter of 2025.

Distribution

On October 20, 2025, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.9202 per unit, or $3.6808 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of approximately 1.25%, or $0.0114 per unit, as compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

This is the fourth consecutive quarterly increase in SUN's distribution and is consistent with SUN's capital allocation strategy and 2025 business outlook, which includes an annual distribution growth rate of at least 5%. Since 2022, SUN has increased distributions by approximately 11%, underscoring the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning capital to its unitholders.

The quarterly distribution will be paid on November 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2025.

Liquidity and Leverage

At September 30, 2025, SUN had long-term debt of approximately $9.5 billion and approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity remaining on its revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its revolving credit facility, was 3.9 times at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 were $157 million, which included $115 million of growth capital and $42 million of maintenance capital. This includes the Partnership's proportionate share of capital expenditures related to its joint ventures with Energy Transfer of $16 million for growth capital and $4 million for maintenance capital.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Supplemental Information" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income. (2) Transaction-related expenses include certain one-time expenses incurred with acquisitions. The Partnership's definition of Adjusted EBITDA includes transaction-related expenses. However, given the magnitude of the completed and pending acquisitions during the periods presented, as well as the expenses related to those transactions, the Partnership is reporting Adjusted EBITDA excluding these expenses in order to portray the Partnership's performance for the period without the impact of these one-time items. (3) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 32 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean, and Europe. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 160 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which distribute over 15 billion gallons annually to approximately 11,000 Sunoco and partner-branded retail locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

SunocoCorp (NYSE: SUNC) is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns a direct limited partner interest in Sunoco LP.

SUN and SUNC are headquartered in Dallas, Texas. More information is available at www.sunocolp.com

- Financial Schedules Follow -

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,239

$ 94 Accounts receivable, net 1,319

1,162 Inventories, net 1,143

1,068 Other current assets 112

141 Total current assets 5,813

2,465







Property, plant and equipment 9,384

8,914 Accumulated depreciation (1,669)

(1,240) Property, plant and equipment, net 7,715

7,674 Other assets:





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 560

477 Goodwill 1,477

1,477 Intangible assets, net 526

547 Other non-current assets 476

400 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,278

1,335 Total assets $ 17,845

$ 14,375 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,106

$ 1,255 Accounts payable to affiliates 205

199 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 522

457 Operating lease current liabilities 32

34 Current maturities of long-term debt 2

2 Total current liabilities 1,867

1,947







Operating lease non-current liabilities 563

479 Long-term debt, net 9,476

7,484 Advances from affiliates 78

82 Deferred tax liabilities 170

157 Other non-current liabilities 150

158 Total liabilities 12,304

10,307







Commitments and contingencies





Series A Preferred Units 1,477

-







Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders (136,604,563 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

136,228,535 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024) 4,066

4,066 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) -

- Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2)

2 Total equity 4,064

4,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,845

$ 14,375

SUNOCO LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per unit data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 REVENUES $ 6,032

$ 5,751

$ 16,601

$ 17,424















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of sales 5,386

5,327

14,733

15,951 Operating expenses 162

151

450

373 General and administrative 51

55

140

225 Lease expense 19

18

54

53 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 3

(2)

4

52 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 159

95

469

216 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 5,780

5,644

15,850

16,870 OPERATING INCOME 252

107

751

554 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Interest expense, net (131)

(116)

(375)

(274) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 40

31

103

35 Gain on West Texas Sale -

-

-

598 Loss on extinguishment of debt (12)

-

(31)

(2) Other, net (1)

(5)

(2)

(7) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 148

17

446

904 Income tax expense 11

15

16

171 NET INCOME $ 137

$ 2

$ 430

$ 733 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -

-

-

8 Less: Net income attributable to Series A Preferred Units 4

-

4

- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON UNITS AND IDRs $ 133

$ 2

$ 426

$ 725















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT:













Basic $ 0.64

$ (0.26)

$ 2.19

$ 5.44 Diluted $ 0.64

$ (0.26)

$ 2.18

$ 5.40















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING:













Basic 136,604,533

135,998,435

136,436,142

112,650,388 Diluted 137,346,932

136,844,312

137,135,374

113,466,864















CASH DISTRIBUTION PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.9202

$ 0.8756

$ 2.7266

$ 2.6268

SUNOCO LP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Dollars and units in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net income $ 137

$ 2 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 159

95 Interest expense, net 131

116 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 5

4 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 3

(2) Loss on extinguishment of debt 12

- Unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 15

1 Inventory valuation adjustments (10)

197 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (40)

(31) Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates 58

47 Other non-cash adjustments 8

12 Income tax expense 11

15 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 489

456 Transaction-related expenses 7

14 Adjusted EBITDA (1), excluding transaction-related expenses $ 496

$ 470







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 489

$ 456 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates (58)

(47) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates 54

45 Series A Preferred Units distributions (4)

- Cash interest expense (120)

(112) Current income tax (expense) benefit (4)

36 Transaction-related income taxes -

(17) Maintenance capital expenditures (2) (38)

(26) Distributable Cash Flow 319

335 Transaction-related expenses and adjustments (3) 7

14 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 326

$ 349







Distributions to Partners:





Limited Partners $ 126

$ 119 General Partner 42

36 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 168

$ 155 Common Units outstanding - end of period 136.6

136.0

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, gains and losses on disposal of assets, non-cash impairment charges, losses on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, inventory valuation adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations. We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. For Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, certain transaction-related adjustments and non-recurring expenses are excluded.



We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:









• Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;







• securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;







• our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures; and







• Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.











Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:









• they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;







• they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;







• they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes;







• although depreciation, amortization and accretion are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated, amortized and accreted will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and







• as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.



Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliates based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliates as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliates. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliates; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliates. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory valuation adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.



(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, excludes $4 million and $1 million, respectively, for our proportionate share of maintenance capital expenditures related to our investments in ET-S Permian and J.C. Nolan, as these amounts are included in "Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates."



(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, SUN incurred $7 million and $14 million of transaction-related expenses, respectively.

SUNOCO LP SUMMARY ANALYSIS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS BY SEGMENT (Tabular dollar amounts in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:





Fuel Distribution $ 232

$ 253 Pipeline Systems 182

136 Terminals 75

67 Adjusted EBITDA 489

456 Transaction-related expenses 7

14 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 496

$ 470

The following analysis of segment operating results includes a measure of segment profit. Segment profit is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented herein to assist in the analysis of segment operating results and particularly to facilitate an understanding of the impacts that changes in sales revenues have on the segment performance measure of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment profit is similar to the GAAP measure of gross profit, except that segment profit excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and accretion. The most directly comparable measure to segment profit is gross profit.

The following table presents a reconciliation of segment profit to gross profit:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 329

$ 164 Pipeline Systems segment profit 189

159 Terminals segment profit 128

101 Total segment profit 646

424 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, excluding corporate and other 159

93 Gross profit $ 487

$ 331

Fuel Distribution



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Motor fuel gallons sold (millions) 2,295

2,138 Motor fuel profit cents per gallon(1) 10.7 ¢

12.8 ¢ Fuel profit $ 254

$ 96 Non-fuel profit 44

39 Lease profit 31

29 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 329

$ 164 Expenses $ 113

$ 100







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 232

$ 253 Transaction-related expenses 6

- Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 238

$ 253

(1) Excludes the impact of inventory valuation adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

Volumes. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, volumes increased primarily due to acquisitions.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Fuel Distribution segment decreased due to the net impact of the following:

a decrease of $10 million due to lower profit per gallon; and

an increase of $13 million in expenses primarily due to the Parkland acquisition and other acquisitions.

Pipeline Systems



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Pipelines throughput (thousand barrels per day) 1,296

1,165 Pipeline Systems segment profit $ 189

$ 159 Expenses $ 66

$ 72







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 182

$ 136 Transaction-related expenses -

11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 182

$ 147

Volumes. Volumes. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, the increase in throughput volumes reflected the impact of refinery turnarounds in the prior period.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Pipeline Systems segment increased due to the net impact of the following:

a $30 million increase in segment profit primarily due to refinery turnarounds in the prior period and overall system demand;

an $11 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA related to ET-S Permian; and

a $6 million decrease in operating costs primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses related to one-time NuStar acquisition expenses incurred in 2024.

Terminals



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Throughput (thousand barrels per day) 656

694 Terminals segment profit $ 128

$ 101 Expenses $ 53

$ 52







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 75

$ 67 Transaction-related expenses 1

3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 76

$ 70

Volumes. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, volumes decreased due to lower trading activity as well as customer transitions.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Terminals segment increased primarily due to the following:

a $9 million increase in segment profit (excluding inventory valuation adjustments) primarily due to favorable margins from transmix activities and the Portland terminal acquisition, which occurred in August 2024 and therefore is only reflected for two months in the prior period.

