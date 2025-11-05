Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) Today Announced Its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Indicative Net Asset Value was approximately $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $567 million compared to June 30, 2025





IEP declares third quarter distribution of $0.50 per depositary unit





Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $383 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million in Q3 2024





Q3 2025 net income attributable to IEP was $287 million, compared to $22 million in Q3 2024

Financial Summary

(Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA figures in commentary below are attributable to Icahn Enterprises, unless otherwise specified)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, revenues were $2.7 billion and net income was $287 million, or $0.49 per depositary unit. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, revenues were $2.8 billion and net income was $22 million, or $0.05 per depositary unit. Adjusted EBITDA was $383 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenues were $7.0 billion and net loss was $300 million, or a loss of $0.54 per depositary unit. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenues were $7.5 billion and net loss was $347 million, or a loss of $0.75 per depositary unit. Adjusted EBITDA was $53 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $162 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, indicative net asset value increased $567 million compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to gains of $678 million of our long position in CVI and the positive performance of $267 million of the long and other positions in the Funds. The increase was offset in part by losses of $281 million attributed to our hedging efforts we use to protect our portfolio within the Funds, IEP's distribution of $79 million and the Holding Company's net interest expense of $72 million.

On November 3, 2025, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.50 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about December 24, 2025 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025. Depositary unitholders will have until December 12, 2025 to make a timely election to receive either cash or additional depositary units. If a unitholder does not make a timely election, it will automatically be deemed to have elected to receive the distribution in additional depositary units. Depositary unitholders who elect to receive (or who are deemed to have elected to receive) additional depositary units will receive units valued at the volume weighted average trading price of the units during the five consecutive trading days ending December 19, 2025. Icahn Enterprises will make a cash payment in lieu of issuing fractional depositary units to any unitholders electing to receive (or who are deemed to have elected to receive) depositary units.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries currently engaged in the following continuing operating businesses: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Revenues:





















Net sales $ 2,316

$ 2,231

$ 6,461

$ 6,855 Other revenues from operations

168



182



508



538 Net (loss) gain from investment activities

(48)



257



(516)



(318) Interest and dividend income

70



115



222



380 Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net

218



(1)



262



(6) Other income, net

1



7



24



13



2,725



2,791



6,961



7,462 Expenses:





















Cost of goods sold

1,685



2,227



5,819



6,426 Other expenses from operations

150



151



455



450 Selling, general and administrative

218



202



626



578 Dividend expense

10



14



25



47 Impairment

-



-



12



- Restructuring, net

2



-



7



1 Interest expense

122



130



379



394



2,187



2,724



7,323



7,896 Income (loss) before income tax expense

538



67



(362)



(434) Income tax (expense) benefit

(127)



13



(8)



2 Net income (loss)

411



80



(370)



(432) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

124



58



(70)



(85) Net income (loss) attributable to Icahn Enterprises $ 287

$ 22

$ (300)

$ (347)























Net income (loss) attributable to Icahn Enterprises allocated to:





















Limited partners $ 281

$ 22

$ (295)

$ (340) General partner

6



-



(5)



(7)

$ 287

$ 22

$ (300)

$ (347)























Basic and Diluted income (loss) per LP unit $ 0.49

$ 0.05

$ (0.54)

$ (0.75) Basic and Diluted weighted average LP units outstanding

575



477



548



452 Distributions declared per LP unit $ 0.50

$ 1.00

$ 1.50

$ 3.00

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024



(in millions, except unit amounts) ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,787

$ 2,603 Cash held at consolidated affiliated partnerships and restricted cash



2,238



2,636 Investments



2,037



2,310 Due from brokers



1,724



1,624 Accounts receivable, net



418



479 Related party notes receivable, net



124



7 Inventories, net



892



897 Property, plant and equipment, net



3,742



3,843 Deferred tax asset



143



160 Derivative assets, net



3



22 Goodwill



290



288 Intangible assets, net



368



409 Assets held for sale



0



25 Other assets



1,060



976 Total Assets

$ 14,826

$ 16,279 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Accounts payable

$ 673

$ 802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,292



1,547 Deferred tax liabilities



317



331 Derivative liabilities, net



989



756 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value



1,434



1,373 Due to brokers



14



40 Debt



6,688



6,809 Total liabilities



11,407



11,658













Equity:











Limited partners: Depositary units: 600,208,517 units issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2025 and 522,736,315 units issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2024



2,735



3,241 General partner



(785)



(775) Equity attributable to Icahn Enterprises



1,950



2,466 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



1,469



2,155 Total equity



3,419



4,621 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 14,826

$ 16,279

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance. These include non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA represents earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense (excluding our Investment segment), income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding certain effects of impairment, restructuring costs, transformation costs, certain pension plan expenses, gains/losses on disposition of assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, performance of closed stores including closing costs, and certain other non-operational charges. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and on a basis attributable to Icahn Enterprises net of the effects of non-controlling interests. We conduct substantially all of our operations through subsidiaries. The operating results of our subsidiaries may not be sufficient to make distributions to us. In addition, our subsidiaries are not obligated to make funds available to us for payment of our indebtedness, payment of distributions on our depositary units or otherwise, and distributions and intercompany transfers from our subsidiaries to us may be restricted by applicable law or covenants contained in debt agreements and other agreements to which these subsidiaries currently may be subject or into which they may enter into in the future. The terms of any borrowings of our subsidiaries or other entities in which we own equity may restrict dividends, distributions or loans to us.

We believe that providing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to investors has economic substance as these measures provide important supplemental information of our performance to investors and permits investors and management to evaluate the core operating performance of our business without regard to interest (except with respect to our Investment segment), taxes and depreciation and amortization and certain effects of impairment, restructuring costs, certain pension plan expenses, gains/losses on disposition of assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt and certain other non-operational charges. Additionally, we believe this information is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies that have issued debt. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Adjusting earnings for these charges allows investors to evaluate our performance from period to period, as well as our peers, without the effects of certain items that may vary depending on accounting methods and the book value of assets. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present meaningful measures of performance exclusive of our capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired and financed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. For example, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and

do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt.

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Other companies in the industries in which we operate may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Given these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

Use of Indicative Net Asset Value Data

The Company uses indicative net asset value as an additional method for considering the value of the Company's assets, and we believe that this information can be helpful to investors. Please note, however, that the indicative net asset value does not represent the market price at which the depositary units trade. Accordingly, data regarding indicative net asset value is of limited use and should not be considered in isolation.

The Company's depositary units are not redeemable, which means that investors have no right or ability to obtain from the Company the indicative net asset value of units that they own. Units may be bought and sold on The Nasdaq Global Select Market at prevailing market prices. Those prices may be higher or lower than the indicative net asset value of the depositary units as calculated by management.

See below for more information on how we calculate the Company's indicative net asset value.















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

(in millions)(unaudited) Market-valued Subsidiaries and Investments:









Holding Company interest in Investment Funds(1) $ 2,449

$ 2,464

$ 2,703 CVR Energy(2) 2,569

1,891

1,250 CVR Partners LP(2) 25

24

13 Total market-valued subsidiaries and investments $ 5,043

$ 4,379

$ 3,966











Other Subsidiaries:









Viskase(3) $ 62

$ 71

$ 197 Real Estate Segment(4) 692

715

743 WestPoint Home(1) 159

166

162 Vivus(1) 183

197

209











Automotive Services(5) 568

442

482 Automotive Parts(1) -

-

9 Automotive Owned Real Estate Assets(6) 711

752

768 Icahn Automotive Group 1,279

1,194

1,259











Operating Business Indicative Gross Asset Value $ 7,418

$ 6,722

$ 6,536 Add: Other Net Assets(7) 67

109

103 Indicative Gross Asset Value $ 7,485

$ 6,831

$ 6,639 Add: Holding Company cash and cash equivalents(8) 998

1,086

1,397 Less: Holding Company debt(8) (4,663)

(4,664)

(4,699) Indicative Net Asset Value $ 3,820

$ 3,253

$ 3,337

Indicative net asset value does not purport to reflect a valuation of IEP. The calculated indicative net asset value does not include any value for our Investment Segment other than the fair market value of our investment in the Investment Funds. A valuation is a subjective exercise and indicative net asset value does not necessarily consider all elements or consider in the adequate proportion the elements that could affect the valuation of IEP. Investors may reasonably differ on what such elements are and their impact on IEP. No representation or assurance, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy and correctness of indicative net asset value as of these dates or with respect to any future indicative or prospective results which may vary.

(1) Represents GAAP equity attributable to IEP as of each respective date (2) Based on closing share price on each date (or if such date was not a trading day, the immediately preceding trading

day) and the number of shares owned by us as of each respective date (3) For the periods ending December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, amounts based on market comparables due to lack

of material trading volume, valued at 9.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. As of September 30,

2025, management no longer believes that the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, which has declined

significantly and has been increasingly volatile, represents uniform performance and growth for the business or

provides an accurate presentation of its value. As of September 30, 2025, management performed a valuation of

Viskase with the assistance of third-party consultants to estimate fair-market value. This analysis utilized the

average results of a discounted cashflow methodology and a guideline public company methodology. Different

judgments or assumptions would result in different estimates of value Viskase indicative net asset value is derived

by allocating our portion of ownership to the total equity value (4) As of each respective date, management performed a valuation with the assistance of third-party consultants to

estimate fair-market value, which utilized the average results of discounted cashflow and sales comparison

methodologies. Different judgments or assumptions would result in different estimates of value. For certain

properties under a purchase and sale agreement, indicative fair market value is based on the anticipated sales price

adjusted for customary closing costs. In August 2025, certain properties were sold and as of September 30, 2025,

the value of the consideration received and held in our Real Estate Segment consisted of preferred equity investment

and debt and was used in the calculation of indicative fair value. Additionally, for all periods presented the Real

Estate Segment owns a debt investment of $14 million that is measured at fair value in accordance with GAAP (5) As of each respective date, management performed a valuation of Icahn Automotive Group, which is comprised of

the Automotive Services business and Automotive Owned Real Estate, with the assistance of third-party consultants

to estimate fair-market value. This analysis utilized the average results of a discounted cashflow methodology and

a guideline public company methodology. Different judgments or assumptions would result in different estimates

of value. The Automotive Services business indicative net asset value is derived by carving out and separately

presenting Automotive Owned Real Estate (see footnote 6) from the total indicative net asset value of Icahn

Automotive Group (6) As of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, management performed a valuation of Icahn Automotive Group's

Automotive Owned Real Estate with the assistance of third-party consultants to estimate fair-market value. This

analysis assumed that the Automotive Services business would enter into triple net leases for each property for the

entire space, including space occupied by third-party tenants and any vacant space that is available to rent, at rents

estimated by management based on market conditions and utilized property-level market rents, location level

profitability, and prevailing cap rates ranging from 7.0% to 9.25%, except for certain properties management has

identified the segment will exit in the near term, which have been downward adjusted for costs required to reach

stabilized rent. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, a small group properties were transferred from Icahn

Automotive Group to our Real Estate Segment and as of June 30, 2025, were included in our Real Estate Segment

Subsequent to September 30, 2025 the vast majority of the properties were transferred to the Real Estate Segment

As of September 30, 2025, these properties were fair valued utilizing the average results of discounted cashflow

and sales comparison methodologies for each property to estimate fair-market value. This analysis assumed cash

flows from the Automotive Service business with leases at fair market rents for each property for only the actual

space occupied, signed leases from third party tenants, and other lease up assumptions for the remaining unoccupied

vacant space. The remaining properties that have not been transferred to the Real Estate Segment are included in

the Automotive Services valuation described in footnote 5. There is no assurance we would be able to sell or lease

the assets on the timeline or at the prices and lease terms we estimate. Different judgments or assumptions would

result in different estimates of value. Moreover, although we evaluate and provide our indicative net asset value on

a regular basis, the estimated values may fluctuate in the interim, so that any actual transaction could result in a

higher or lower valuation (7) Represents GAAP equity of the Holding Company Segment, excluding cash and cash equivalents, debt and non-

cash deferred tax assets or liabilities. As of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Other Net

Assets includes $9 million, $9 million and $10 million respectively, of Automotive Segment liabilities assumed

from the Auto Plus bankruptcy (8) Holding Company's balance as of each respective date



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions)(unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA













Net income (loss) $411

$80

($370)

($432) Interest expense, net 95

73

291

220 Income tax expense (benefit) 127

(13)

8

(2) Depreciation and amortization 158

126

408

382 EBITDA before non-controlling interests 791

266

337

168 Impairment -

-

12

- Restructuring costs 1

-

7

- (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (222)

1

(266)

5 Transformation costs 14

8

34

30 (Gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (1)

(9)

(4)

(8) Other 11

25

24

30 Adjusted EBITDA before non-controlling interests $594

$291

$144

$225















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP













Net income (loss) $287

$22

($300)

($347) Interest expense, net 86

63

257

191 Income tax expense (benefit) 102

(10)

16

9 Depreciation and amortization 106

83

275

253 EBITDA before non-controlling interests 581

158

248

106 Impairment -

-

11

- Restructuring costs 1

-

6

- (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (222)

1

(266)

5 Transformation costs 14

8

34

30 (Gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (1)

(9)

(4)

(8) Other 10

25

24

29 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP $383

$183

$53

$162

