FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") hereby invites shareholders to participate in an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 24 November at 10 AM CET at the Company's premises.

To the shareholders of FluoGuide A/S

Following the issuance of shares resolved by the Board of Directors on 3 November 2025, the board of directors proposes to reestablish the authorisation to issue up to nominal DKK 300,000 corresponding to 3,000,000 shares of nominal DKK 0.1 each.

The board of directors proposes to elect Camilla Harder Hartvig. Camilla Harder Hartvig's bio is attached as appendix 1. Donna Haire has informed the board of directors that she has resigned as of 24 November 2025 as she has taken up a position as Chief Operating Officer in FluoGuide.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held on:

24 November 2025 at 10 AM CET



at the Company's premises, Titanhus, Titangade 13B, 2200 Copenhagen.

Please find the convening notice attached to this press release. The convening notice can also be found on the Company's website: www.fluoguide.com/investor/general-meeting/

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

FluoGuide convenes an extraordinary general meeting

EGM Notice 2025 11 24

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-convenes-an-extraordinary-general-meeting-1097357