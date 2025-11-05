Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 15:01
220,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,00226,0018:42
224,00226,0018:42
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2025 18:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Team Members Join 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Austin, Texas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Wesco team members proudly participated in the 39th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, hosted by Austin Habitat for Humanity from October 26 through 31, 2025. This year more than 1,000 volunteers from around the world came together to build 25 new homes in Whisper Valley. Austin Habitat for Humanity is building long-term affordability into every home constructed at Whisper Valley, with a focus on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that reduce costs for homeowners today and in the future.

As a Dream Maker sponsor, Wesco made a financial contribution and sent eight volunteers each day to assist with the build. Our team members helped build homes that were designed with durable, top-tier construction materials and methods to minimize maintenance and improve performance over time. Each home features solar panels, helping homeowners offset energy costs and increase their household savings while contributing to a more sustainable future.

"Giving back to the communities where we live and work is at the heart of Wesco Cares," said Chris Wolf, Wesco's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor. "We're honored to have played a role in this transformative project and grateful to our employees who volunteered their time and energy to make a lasting impact."

Whisper Valley will also feature Signature Park, a 600-acre green space with a 26-mile hike and bike trail, community gardens, and on-site schools, making it a model for sustainable living and community development.?

Learn more about Wesco in the community:?wesco.com/community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-team-members-join-2025-jimmy-and-rosalynn-carter-work-project-in-1097361

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.