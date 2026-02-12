Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Confirmed as Gold Friend of Chesterfield FC Community Trust

Sponsorship and Support for SEND Football Teams Celebrated

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Chesterfield FC Community Trust is delighted to announce Wesco Anixter as a Gold Friend of the Trust, following their generous sponsorship of the Trust's SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) football teams from ages four to 16 and adults.

Since the initial sponsorship, the organisations have worked closely together to deliver true social impact and improve employee engagement.

Demonstrating their steadfast commitment, Wesco employees took part in a fundraising walk, raising a total of £2,400, to support the Trust's SEND football teams. The team's funds were matched by Wesco Cares, Wesco's corporate philanthropic program, further strengthening the impact of their contribution.

"Having Wesco Anixter sponsor our SEND football shirt has meant so much," said SEND football coach Craig Dawson of the invaluable support from Wesco Anixter. "The money they have raised for us means that each team gets to play in the same kit, just like the first team!"

Coach Craig continued, "The smiles on the participants' faces when they all went out on that first match together were just brilliant, then to top it off, having a pitch-side photo at the SMH Group Stadium with Wesco means so much."

"During our Christmas party, we wrapped a photo for each participant to open, and they absolutely loved it. A few participants said that they felt exactly like the first team. I just wanted to thank Wesco Anixter for all their support; without it, we would be relying on self-funding."

Further strengthening their ties with the Trust, Wesco employees also offered their time through volunteering. They redecorated the on-site classroom and helped to create Christmas hampers, which were distributed to those in need in the local area.

The Trust also delivered engagement sessions at two of Wesco Anixter's locations to mark International Men's Day in November 2025. The CFCCT team highlighted the local services they deliver and gave a taster session of chair-based exercise.

Andrea Parkinson, Head of Healthy Communities at CFCCT, commented, "It was great to deliver a presentation to staff at Wesco, informing them of the wide range of programmes and support that the Trust provides to help meet the needs of the local community."

"Wesco Anixter is proud to partner with the Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust to make a meaningful impact in the Chesterfield community," said Emma Briddon, Executive Assistant - International Markets (EMEA & APAC). "With our EMEA regional office and distribution centre located here in Chesterfield, we recognise the importance of supporting the areas where our teams live and work, and we're pleased to offer opportunities for employee volunteering. The Trust is a fantastic partner, doing essential work. We're also excited to sponsor the SEND teams, which bring people together and foster a strong sense of community."

The Trust is grateful for Wesco Anixter's sponsorship, fundraising efforts, and ongoing volunteering support, which have made a tangible difference to the SEND football teams and the wider community.

