Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 3 p.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The preliminary convening notice, including the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the Combined General Meeting, was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) in France, and is also available on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholder's Meeting section. Details of how to participate and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

In compliance with legal and regulatory conditions, documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company's website from November 19, 2025.

The voting platform (VOTACCESS) for the General Meeting will be open from November 24, 2025, and the possibility of voting by Internet will close on December 9, 2025, at 3 p.m. CET.

Shareholders are informed that a convening notice to the General meeting will be published in the BALO at least fifteen days before the date of the Combined General Meeting, specifying any changes to the agenda and any amendments, following requests for the addition of draft resolutions.

Financial calendar:

November 13, 2025: Q1 2025-2026 revenue

December 10, 2025: Combined General Meeting of Shareholders

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions". As a fully integrated company, Claranova controls its entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM), and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and data analysis from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

