Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2025 was $82.06 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and 25.4%, respectively. These compare with the 25.1% and 28.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.7% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.4% at October 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at October 31, 2025 was $45.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.6% and 16.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 27.1 % Industrials 18.8 % Materials 13.8 % Financials 13.6 % Energy 13.1 % Consumer Discretionary 8.5 % Real Estate 3.6 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8 % Communication Services 0.7 %

The top ten investments which comprised 40.74% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 8.8 % NVIDIA Corporation 5.6 % Shopify Inc. 4.0 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0 % Cameco Corporation 3.4 % WSP Global Inc. 3.3 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.0 % Dollarama Inc. 3.0 % Mastercard Incorporated 2.9 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.7 %