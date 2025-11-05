Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2025 was $82.06 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and 25.4%, respectively. These compare with the 25.1% and 28.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.7% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.4% at October 31, 2024.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at October 31, 2025 was $45.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.6% and 16.4%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|27.1
|%
|Industrials
|18.8
|%
|Materials
|13.8
|%
|Financials
|13.6
|%
|Energy
|13.1
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.5
|%
|Real Estate
|3.6
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.8
|%
|Communication Services
|0.7
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 40.74% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|8.8
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.6
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|4.0
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.0
|%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.4
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.3
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.0
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.0
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|2.9
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2.7
|%
