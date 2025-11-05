Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 17:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2025 was $82.06 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and 25.4%, respectively. These compare with the 25.1% and 28.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.7% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.4% at October 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at October 31, 2025 was $45.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.6% and 16.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology27.1%
Industrials18.8%
Materials13.8%
Financials13.6%
Energy13.1%
Consumer Discretionary8.5%
Real Estate3.6%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.8%
Communication Services0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 40.74% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.8.8%
NVIDIA Corporation5.6%
Shopify Inc.4.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.0%
Cameco Corporation3.4%
WSP Global Inc.3.3%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.0%
Dollarama Inc.3.0%
Mastercard Incorporated2.9%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2.7%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


