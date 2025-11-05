Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. operates a chain of fast-casual café and bakery locations in British Columbia. The Company's principal business activities include the operations of Purebread Bakery Inc. ("Purebread Bakery"), which currently operates eight bakery and café locations across British Columbia, as well as the operation and rental of commercial commissary kitchens to food-based businesses in Canada.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

