DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 05-Nov-2025 / 18:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 3 November 2025, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") have exercised options to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares under the Company's Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 at an Option Price of GBP4.35 per share. Name Position No of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Simon Emeny Executive Chairman 6,896 Frederick Turner Chief Operating Officer 6,896 Peter Turner Property Director 6,896

The shares resulting from the exercise were transferred from the Company's Treasury Shares account.

Simultaneously, Frederick Turner, sold his resulting 6,896 "A" Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP6.16 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

5 November 2025

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Exercise of 2020 5 year option granted made under b) Nature of the transaction the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.35 6,896 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,896 Price GBP29,997.60 e) Date of the transaction 3 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of "A" Ordinary Shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP6.16 6,896 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,896 Price GBP42,479.36 e) Date of the transaction 3 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Exercise of 2020 5 year option granted made under b) Nature of the transaction the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.35 6,896 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,896 Price GBP29,997.60 e) Date of the transaction 3 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

