WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:07
6,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,35021:35
Dow Jones News
05.11.2025 20:03 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
05-Nov-2025 / 18:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company announces that on 3 November 2025, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") 
have exercised options to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares under the Company's Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
2015 at an Option Price of GBP4.35 per share.  

Name          Position            No of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
Simon Emeny       Executive Chairman       6,896 
 
Frederick Turner    Chief Operating Officer    6,896 
 
Peter Turner      Property Director       6,896

The shares resulting from the exercise were transferred from the Company's Treasury Shares account.

Simultaneously, Frederick Turner, sold his resulting 6,896 "A" Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP6.16 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

5 November 2025

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                        
 
a)                                    
 
       Identification code                  GB00B1YPC344 

                                  Exercise of 2020 5 year option granted made under 
b)      Nature of the transaction               the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related 
                                  Share Option Scheme 2015 
 
 
                                  Price          Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                GBP4.35          6,896 

       Aggregated information                  
 
d)      Aggregated volume                   6,896 
 
       Price                         GBP29,997.60 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                3 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction               London 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        GB00B1YPC344 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sale of "A" Ordinary Shares 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP6.16       6,896 

       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         6,896 
 
       Price                               GBP42,479.36 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      3 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      London 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                  
a)        
                                
       Identification code 
                                 GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  Exercise of 2020 5 year option granted made under 
b)      Nature of the transaction               the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related 
                                  Share Option Scheme 2015 
 
 
                                  Price          Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                GBP4.35          6,896 

       Aggregated information                  
 
d)      Aggregated volume                   6,896 
 
       Price                         GBP29,997.60 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                3 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction               London 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2025 13:29 ET (18:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.