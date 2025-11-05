Landmark public-private initiative includes CERN, Rolex SA, Swiss government and academic institutions

Delivers world-class quantum infrastructure to support research, collaboration, and quantum tech awareness

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, with luminary Swiss partners, successfully deployed a citywide quantum network in Geneva, Switzerland. This consortium of world-class academic, enterprise, and public institutions will advance quantum cybersecurity and communications research, collaboration, and innovation. The new infrastructure, named the Geneva Quantum Network (GQN), is the nation's first dedicated quantum network connecting key institutions across the region.

"Our involvement in the GQN alongside globally-renowned companies such as Rolex and research leaders like CERN, underscores our IP and pioneering leadership in quantum cybersecurity and communication," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "IonQ is leveraging existing fiber optic infrastructure to link partners across the Geneva region. Our partnership with leading universities, government, and industry players in Geneva is enabling real-world quantum communications, accelerating research, and building IonQ's ecosystem across broad sectors of the economy."

The initiative brings together the University of Geneva (UNIGE), CERN, Rolex SA, the Haute École du Paysage, d'Ingénierie et d'Architecture (HEPIA), and the Cantonal Office for Information Systems and Digital Technology (OCSIN), and IonQ used hundreds of kilometers of existing fiber optic infrastructure to link partners across the Geneva region.

The GQN will enable the distribution of ultra-precise time signals which are crucial for communications and fundamental time measurement using the White Rabbit synchronization systems born at CERN. Rolex is providing ultra-precise time signals generated by its latest-generation optical rubidium atomic clock. HEPIA will install a distributed temperature sensor along the network fibers, whose high spatial resolution is made possible using single photon detectors.

The network's architecture operates on IDQ's quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum detection systems, deployed across the OCSIN fiber optic backbone. Early experiments will distribute entangled photons between UNIGE, CERN, and HEPIA, enabling exploration of quantum information transfer across distances.

In connecting academic, government, and industry players, IonQ advances its strategy of integrating quantum computing, networking, and sensing to build scalable quantum infrastructure globally. The GQN builds on IonQ's recent announcement to transform Italy into a quantum hub through its Q-Alliance with the Italian government, the designation of Oxford as IonQ's EMEA headquarters, and being named the primary quantum partner for Korea's National Quantum Center of Excellence.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's newest generation quantum computers, IonQ Tempo and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

