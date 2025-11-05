

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $354.83 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $126.52 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $418.29 million or $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 42.7% to $893.80 million from $626.55 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.26 to $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 to $660 Mln



