Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk Wegovy users achieved waist and BMI targets linked to improved health and low risk of obesity-related complications

Unlike many other diseases, there are no set guidelines on treatment targets for obesity, and outcomes often rely on percentage weight loss only

Body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-height ratio (a measurement of unhealthy waist size) represent important obesity treatment targets, associated with a lower risk of obesity-related complications

A study of people with obesity (STEP UP trial) showed that more people taking Wegovy ® achieved a BMI under 27 and a waist-to-height ratio of less than 0.53, compared to none of the people taking the placebo 1

Most people treated with Wegovy® who achieved both these targets had their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels return to healthy levels associated with low risk of cardiovascular disease1

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 November 2025 - Today, at ObesityWeek® taking place on 4-7 November in Atlanta, US, Novo Nordisk presented new findings from the STEP UP phase 3b trial. It showed that, in addition to losing an average of 21% of their body weight, Wegovy® (the approved semaglutide 2.4 mg dose and investigational higher 7.2 mg dose) enables people with obesity to achieve treatment targets associated with a low risk of obesity-related complications.1,2

Unlike many other diseases, there are no established guidelines on which treatment targets doctors should use for treating obesity, with outcomes often relying only on percentage weight loss. A primary consideration in the management of obesity should be the prevention of obesity-related complications, such as cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases, alongside weight loss.3

In the STEP UP sub-analysis, more people with obesity who received Wegovy® achieved the target BMI of less than 27 and a waist-to-height ratio of less than 0.53 (19.5% for semaglutide 7.2 mg and 13.2% for semaglutide 2.4 mg) compared to placebo (0%).1 People treated with Wegovy® who achieved both treatment targets reached healthy levels for two or more cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.1

"These new results demonstrate that most people on Wegovy® who achieve certain BMI and waist targets also benefit when it comes to lowering their cardiovascular risk factors," said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice president and head of International Operations at Novo Nordisk. "This shows the efficacy of Wegovy® in not only helping people lose excess weight but also preventing obesity-related complications and improving overall health. The risk of developing serious complications such as cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases increases for people living with overweight or obesity. The STEP UP trial has also shown that a higher dose of Wegovy® delivers an average weight loss of 21%, with 1 in 3 people achieving weight loss of 25% or more and will offer a significant new option to help people with obesity achieve their weight and health goals."

All participants who achieved both BMI and waist-to-height ratio targets also reached healthy levels for two or more cardiovascular risk factors, and over half reached healthy levels for all four risk factors, indicating a low risk of cardiovascular disease for those treated with Wegovy®. The results support the use of these BMI and waist-to-height ratio treatment targets in managing obesity and reiterate that Wegovy® can lower the risk of obesity-related complications, alongside its proven weight loss effect.1

"The use of BMI and waist-to-height ratio targets has been shown to be associated with a lower risk of obesity-related complications," said Carel le Roux, University College Dublin, Ireland. "This new STEP UP analysis reinforces the health benefits we have come to expect of semaglutide, such as cardiovascular protection, demonstrating its power in helping people with the disease of obesity achieve meaningful weight loss and health gains."

The new, higher dose of Wegovy®?(semaglutide 7.2 mg), investigated in two STEP UP trials, is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the UK and several other countries. In the EU, Novo Nordisk expects a regulatory decision around the turn of the year. Novo Nordisk also expects to submit to the US Food and Drug Administration.

About the STEP UP trials

Novo Nordisk has completed two trials, STEP UP and STEP UP T2D, investigating the efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg in people with obesity with or without type 2 diabetes.

The 72-week STEP UP trial was a randomised, double-blinded, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, superiority trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg compared to semaglutide 2.4 mg and placebo as an adjunct to lifestyle intervention. The trial included 1,407 adults with a BMI =30 kg/m2?without diabetes. The primary objective was to demonstrate superiority of semaglutide 7.2 mg against placebo on weight loss. Key confirmatory secondary endpoints included the number of participants achieving 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% weight loss, respectively.

The 72-week STEP UP T2D trial investigated semaglutide 7.2 mg in 512 adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes, with the primary objective of demonstrating superiority of semaglutide 7.2 mg against placebo on weight loss.

About Wegovy®

Injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg is marketed under the brand name Wegovy®. In the EU, Wegovy® is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management in adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.4 In the EU, Wegovy® is also indicated for paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with an initial BMI at the 95th percentile or greater for age and gender (obesity) and body weight above 60 kg. The clinical section of the label also includes data on Wegovy® major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) risk reduction, improvements in HFpEF-related (heart failure with preserved ejection fraction) symptoms and physical function, as well as pain reduction related to knee osteoarthritis.4

In the US, Wegovy®?is indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce the risk of MACE in adults with established cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight. It is also indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction in paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity as well as in adults with obesity or with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.5 Wegovy® is also indicated under accelerated approval for the treatment of noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.5

