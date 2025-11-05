

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regular exercise doesn't just strengthen the muscles, lungs, and heart, it also boosts the immune system, according to a new study of older adults who regularly do endurance activities such as running, cycling, swimming, rowing, or walking.



An international team of scientists found that these active adults had 'natural killer' cells, the immune cells that help destroy viruses and abnormal cells, that were more adaptable, less inflamed, and more energy-efficient. These cells are a crucial part of the body's defense system, helping to find and eliminate infected or cancerous cells.



The study, supported by FAPESP and published in Scientific Reports, analyzed blood samples from nine participants with an average age of 64. They were divided into two groups: one exercised regularly and another did not. The results showed that long-term endurance training helps regulate the body's inflammatory responses and strengthens immune cell function over time.



'Trained older individuals demonstrate more efficient and adaptable immunity, with greater metabolic control and less propensity for cellular exhaustion. Regular physical exercise appears to positively modulate both adrenergic sensitivity and cellular energy sensors, promoting a more balanced and less inflammatory response to external stimuli,' said Luciele Minuzzi, a visiting researcher at Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany.



Researchers also pointed out that other factors like good sleep, proper nutrition, vaccination, and low stress are important for maintaining a strong immune system, while inactivity or certain medications can weaken it.



