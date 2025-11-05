

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $818 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.275 billion, or $1.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.584 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $17.361 billion from $18.440 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



