

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $277.94 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $276.40 million, or $3.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $405.22 million or $5.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $1.172 billion from $1.029 billion last year.



Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $277.94 Mln. vs. $276.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.91 vs. $3.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.172 Bln vs. $1.029 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.00 Full year EPS guidance: $21.14 - $21.34 Full year revenue guidance: $4,505 - $4,525 Mln



