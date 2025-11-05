

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In their long-running legal dispute over Android's app store policies, Google and Epic Games have finally reached a settlement, opening the door for major changes to the way payments and apps function on the platform.



The deal, which was announced on November 4 by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and Google's Android chief Sameer Samat, lays out a global framework for a more open app ecosystem but is still pending court approval.



The agreement comes after Google lost a lawsuit against Epic, which claimed that Google's restrictive Play Store policies were stifling competition.



As part of the proposed settlement, Google will support third-party payment systems and app stores more widely and reduce developer fees, which are capped at 20 percent or 9 percent, depending on the type of transaction.



In a significant change from previous policy, developers will also be permitted to provide users with other payment methods in addition to Google's billing system.



Importantly, Google will launch 'Registered App Stores,' which will allow third-party stores to update and install apps with fewer warnings and restrictions. It is anticipated that these modifications will debut with Android 17 the following year and last until June 2032.



Google described the agreement as a balanced strategy that increases choice and competition while protecting users, while Sweeney praised it as doubling down on Android's 'original vision as an open platform.'



