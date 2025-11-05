

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $262 million, or $0.113 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.132 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $0.193 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 71.3% to $5.745 billion from $3.353 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.83



