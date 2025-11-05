

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $244 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $3.44 million from $2.70 million last year.



DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $244 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.44 Mln vs. $2.70 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News