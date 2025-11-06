

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $175 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.86 last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News