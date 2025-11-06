Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Announces Equity Compensation Grants

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces the grant of 2,000,000 incentive Stock Options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The grant has been authorized pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan that was approved by shareholders June 27, 2025.

The Stock Options have a life of five years, an exercise price of $2.20, and will vest over three years including 25% that will vest immediately followed by 25% on the first, second, and third anniversaries from the date of grant.

These equity-based compensation grants are subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

