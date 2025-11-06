

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AppLovin Corporation (APP) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $835.55 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $434.42 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 68.3% to $1.405 billion from $0.835 billion last year.



AppLovin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.570 - $1.600 Bln



