

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $16.53 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $8.14 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HubSpot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140.25 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $809.51 million from $669.72 million last year.



HubSpot Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.97 - $2.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $828.0 - $830.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $9.62 Full year revenue guidance: $3.113 - $3.115 Bln



