

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie fell to near a 7-month low of 1.4140 against the greenback and a 6-day low of 1.6245 against the euro.



The loonie edged down to 0.9190 against the aussie, from an early nearly 2-week high of 0.9118.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.42 against the greenback, 1.65 against the euro and 0.93 against the aussie.



