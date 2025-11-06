

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.717 billion, or $13.95 per share. This compares with $1.161 billion, or $4.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.976 billion or $11.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $17.255 billion from $16.627 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.717 Bln. vs. $1.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: $13.95 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue: $17.255 Bln vs. $16.627 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News