

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank (NABZY.PK, NAUBF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 30 September declined to A$6.759 billion or 219.9 cents per share from A$6.960 billion or 222.7 cents per share last year.



Cash earnings were A$7.091 billion down from A$7.102 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income for the year was A$17.403 billion up from A$16.757 billion in the previous year. But other operating income decreased to A$3.469 billion from A$3.875 billion in the prior year.



'We remain optimistic about the outlook. NAB has a clear strategy and we are well placed to manage our bank for the long term and deliver sustainable growth and returns for shareholders,' Andrew Irvine NAB CEO said.



The company announced its 2025 Final Dividend of 85 cents per ordinary share, franked to 100% at the company tax rate of 30%, payable on 12 December 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News