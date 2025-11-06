

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $111.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $40.6 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $901.2 million from $875.8 million last year.



Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $111.5 Mln. vs. $40.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $901.2 Mln vs. $875.8 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News