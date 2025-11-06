

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY, FUJIF, 4901.T) on Thursday reported a rise in net earnings and revenue for the first half. In addition, the company has revised up its annual revenue outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 120.232 billion, higher than JPY 110.300 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 99.70 from last year's JPY 91.51 per share. Operating income stood at JPY 158.486 billion as against the prior year's JPY 135.604 billion. Revenue was JPY 1.572 trillion, up from JPY 1.514 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), FUJIFILM still expects a net profit of JPY 262 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 262 billion. Income per share is now anticipated to be JPY 217.38, less than the earlier outlook of JPY 217.45 per share.



FUJIFILM now anticipates annual revenue of JPY 3.300 trillion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 3.280 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, FUJIFILM had posted a net profit of JPY 261 billion, or JPY 216.67 per share, on revenue of JPY 3.195 trillion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 70, higher than last year's JPY 65 per share.



