Hexagon Composites ASA: Third quarter 2025

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 538 million for third quarter 2025 (Q3'24: 1 250 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK -54 million (Q3'24: NOK 184 million), resulting in a -10% EBITDA margin (Q3'24: 15%).

"Ever evolving trade and tariff policies, high capital cost and a cyclical downturn in our key segments are creating a unique and unprecedented decline, a 'perfect storm' if you will, in our core markets," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "We are well underway with our Group-wide cost savings program, aimed at improving our EBTIDA break-even point and protecting our liquidity."

Outlook

Despite a soft near-term outlook, our long-term growth ambitions are firmly intact. Key market drivers such as an aging truck fleet in the US, positive returns on investment and exciting feedback on the game-changing X15N engine make us confident that the industry ambition of 8-10% growth in natural gas trucking will come. It is not a question of if, but when.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

