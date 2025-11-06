EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2025
Disciplined Growth and Improved Efficiency
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
"In the first nine months of 2025, Iute Group delivered disciplined growth and improved efficiency, achieving stronger results without increasing operating expenses. Scale effects, data-driven underwriting, and rising automation lifted profitability while enhancing portfolio quality and customer engagement. Our ecosystem continues to broaden, with wallet and insurance services adding meaningful, recurring revenues and supporting predictable cash generation. We balance near-term earnings with targeted investments in data science, automation, personalization, ecosystem expansion, and our SuperApp to compound efficiency and customer value. Annual investments in new technologies that support large-data processing, automation and personalization exceed 12 million euros. A balanced, long-term funding structure, proven market access, and prudent liability management underpin a robust balance sheet and resilience across cycles. We have clear operational leverage, strengthened credit metrics, and a consistent track record against guidance. Iute Group is positioned to continue its profitable march into 2026. We will offer an even more technologically advanced value proposition for our customers and ecosystem partners", said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group.
The full unaudited report for 9M/2025 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations.
CEO Tarmo Sild, CFO Kristel Kurvits, and Akan Ajdini, CEO at Iute Albania, will comment on the unaudited 9M/2025 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 6 November 2025, 10.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute is a fintech group established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes through its subsidiaries in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and the intermediation of insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
