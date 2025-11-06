EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2025 - Disciplined Growth and Improved Efficiency



STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS Predictive modelling and data-intense solutions enable personalized loan offerings, support customer base expansion, and enhance revenue quality. At the same time these solutions contribute to offsetting increased interest costs arising from higher growth-related debt financing by offering lower effective annual interest rates.

Number of active customers up 1,3% to 265 thousand (31 Dec. 2024: 262 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up 31,8% to 575 EUR (12M/2024: 432 EUR).

Wallet services and digital insurance intermediation growth outpaces the growth of lending business - further acceleration expected.

IutePay Bulgaria paving the way for full international IBAN-to-IBAN payment capabilities across all Iute markets with SEPA Credit Transfer certification.

Partial refinancing of around 78 million EUR of Iute Group's EUR 2021/2026 Bonds 125 million EUR outstanding completed ahead of schedule with successful issue of new Senior Secured EUR 2025/2030 Bonds with a total volume of EUR 140 million - Activities for refinancing management of remaining EUR 2021/2026 Bond to start at beginning of 2026 financial year. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Loan payouts increased by 7,5% to record level of 299,6 million EUR (9M/2024: 278,6 million EUR) - the overall focus remained on improved risk management and improved selection of loan customers.

Number of loans signed with 283 thousand up 8,7% (9M/2024: 261 thousand).

Group cost of risk, expressed as net impairment charges to average gross loan portfolio, decreased to 7,9% (9M 2024: 9,1%), underlining improvement in portfolio quality.

Productive assets, represented by gross loan portfolio, at 357,0 million EUR (31 Dec. 2024: 317,6 million EUR) reflecting sustained customer demand and prudent loan issuance - attributable principal amount at 333,4 million EUR (31 Dec. 2024: 296,3 million EUR).

Non-bank repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) at 88,1% (9M/2024: 86,4%), reflecting relentless focus on strong cashflow. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Interest and commission fee income up 10,8% to 75,9 million EUR (9M/2024: 68,5 million EUR) driven by record-high loan issuance.

Net interest and commission fee income up 3,2% to 49,2 million EUR (9M/2024: 47,7 million EUR).

Net interest margin (NIM) down to 21,7% (31 Dec. 2024: 25,4%) as a result of decreasing APRs as well as additional borrowings and the related time-lag of portfolio expansion and cash position - risk-adjusted net interest margin (NIM) at 13,2% (31 Dec. 2024: 15,3%).

Total revenue up 9,4% to 91,5 million EUR (9M/2024:83,7 million EUR).

Adjusted cost-to-revenue ratio improved to 36,5% (9M/2024: 39,2%), driven by operational efficiency.

EBITDA adjusted for FX and one-off gains (refund of solidarity tax in North Macedonia) up 16,2% to 37,0 million EUR (9M/2024: 31,9 million EUR adjusted for FX).

Net profit at 8,5 million EUR (9M/2024: 7,5 million EUR), reflecting operational resilience amid higher funding costs and ongoing investment in digital infrastructure. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Moldova - one of Iute Group's core markets - with first S&P sovereign credit ratings ('BB-/B', stable outlook), marking a milestone in the country's financial development and reinforcing investor confidence amid ongoing EU accession reforms.

Tallinn, Estonia, 6 November 2025. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, reported today unaudited results for 9M/2025. "In the first nine months of 2025, Iute Group delivered disciplined growth and improved efficiency, achieving stronger results without increasing operating expenses. Scale effects, data-driven underwriting, and rising automation lifted profitability while enhancing portfolio quality and customer engagement. Our ecosystem continues to broaden, with wallet and insurance services adding meaningful, recurring revenues and supporting predictable cash generation. We balance near-term earnings with targeted investments in data science, automation, personalization, ecosystem expansion, and our SuperApp to compound efficiency and customer value. Annual investments in new technologies that support large-data processing, automation and personalization exceed 12 million euros. A balanced, long-term funding structure, proven market access, and prudent liability management underpin a robust balance sheet and resilience across cycles. We have clear operational leverage, strengthened credit metrics, and a consistent track record against guidance. Iute Group is positioned to continue its profitable march into 2026. We will offer an even more technologically advanced value proposition for our customers and ecosystem partners", said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group. The full unaudited report for 9M/2025 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations .



Earnings Call: CEO Tarmo Sild, CFO Kristel Kurvits, and Akan Ajdini, CEO at Iute Albania, will comment on the unaudited 9M/2025 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 6 November 2025, 10.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English. Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

Iute Group - Earnings Call 9M 2025 . The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute is a fintech group established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes through its subsidiaries in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and the intermediation of insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



