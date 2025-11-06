

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.1511 against the euro and 1.3066 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1492 and 1.3050, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 153.80 and 0.8087 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 154.12 and 0.8103, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 0.6519 and 0.5669 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6506 and 0.5657, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.4099 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4109.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 1.34 against the pound, 151.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



