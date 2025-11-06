Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Chair Succession

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Chair Succession

Having previously confirmed that Chair Doug McCutcheon will be retiring from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, the Board is pleased to confirm that, following a recommendation from the Nominations Committee, he will be succeeded as Chair of the Company by William Hemmings.

William joined the Board on 1 October 2024. He has extensive experience in the investment trust sector from his previous roles as Head of Closed End Funds and Head of Investment Companies at Aberdeen Group (formerly Aberdeen Asset Management PLC). He was also formerly a non-executive Director on the board of Primary Health Properties Plc and a Director of the Association of Investment Trust Companies.

