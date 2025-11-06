

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - The Adecco Group (ADEN.SW, AHEXY) Thursday announced the appointment of Valentina Ficaio as Chief Financial Officer or CFO and member of the Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2026.



The Swiss-French human resource company said that Ficaio will take over from Coram Williams, who has decided to step down and assume a CFO position at a German automotive company from early next year.



According to The Adecco Group, Ficaio, an Italian national, joined the company in 2019 as CFO for Iberia, before taking on the position of Regional CFO for Southern and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Northern Africa. She currently serves as Group Senior Vice President, Finance, overseeing financial planning, controllership, and strategy.



Before joining the Adecco Group, Ficaio held several senior finance roles in the automotive industry, as well as in automotive financing and banking, the company added.



Commenting on the appointment, Denis Machuel, CEO, The Adecco Group, said, 'Valentina has deep knowledge of our business, people and customers as well as very strong financial and strategic acumen. I congratulate her on her appointment and look forward to our collaboration as she builds on the strong foundations she and the team have developed in recent years. She will play a key role in shaping the next phase of our journey, ensuring long term value creation for our stakeholders.'



On the Swiss Exchange, ADEN.SW ended Wednesday's trading at 22.74 Swiss francs, up 2.3 percent.



