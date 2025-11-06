

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a manufacturer and retailer of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, on Thursday reported modestly higher profit for the third quarter of 2025, supported by a rise in sales revenue.



Earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) increased 4% to EUR 80.9 million, from EUR 77.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Profit after taxes rose 2% to EUR 62.8 million, compared with EUR 61.6 million last year, while earnings per share improved to EUR 5.53 from EUR 5.42.



Revenue for the quarter grew 6% to EUR 312 million, from EUR 294.2 million a year earlier.



