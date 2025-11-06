Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX ISIN IT0005450819) announces the adoption of its new corporate communication and digital engagement strategy, designed to enhance transparency, consistency, and the continuity of dialogue with the market, investors, and all of the Company's stakeholders.

The new plan, developed internally by the Communication Department, is part of the Group's ongoing evolution and aims to strengthen Mexedia's positioning as a technological, benefit, and international company, capable of communicating its identity and achievements with clarity, precision, and authenticity.

The strategy, which will be gradually implemented starting in the coming weeks, introduces an integrated communication model that combines institutional, digital, and social tools, promoting continuous, coherent, and accessible information in two languages: Italian and English.

The main areas of focus include:

the regular publication of corporate press releases, regulated updates, and business news;

the release of editorial content dedicated to managers and corporate culture, highlighting the team's vision and expertise;

a coordinated communication plan across LinkedIn, Facebook, and X, featuring content focused on growth, innovation, and sustainability;

the enhancement of the Investor Relations section on the corporate website, emphasizing regulated disclosures, financial documentation, and direct engagement with the financial community;

the alignment of corporate messaging and branding across all Mexedia Group companies, both nationally and internationally.

The new approach is based on the principle that communication, for a listed company, represents a fundamental element of governance, reputation, and value.

"Clear and consistent communication is a lever of trust for the market and a tool of responsibility toward the financial community and society as a whole," said Daniel Gilcher, Chief Financial Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit. "This project was developed to strengthen Mexedia's positioning as a transparent and forward-looking organization, in line with international best practices in corporate disclosure".

This initiative reflects Mexedia's vision as a "Società Benefit", committed to creating not only economic but also social value through an open, inclusive, and responsible dialogue. With this evolution, Mexedia reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its identity and market positioning, offering investors, partners, and the public a reliable point of reference to understand the Group's strategic direction, values, and positive impact.

Forward-looking statements and information pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit's current expectations regarding future events and operating results. Such statements do not constitute a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. This press release is distributed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR) and does not contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the same Regulation. Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international tech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALMEX), integrating advanced technological solutions for managing communication between businesses and customers. Through an ecosystem of digital platforms, Mexedia develops efficient, sustainable, and high-value models of connection, combining innovation, social impact, and environmental responsibility. As a "Società Benefit", Mexedia pursues sustainable development goals, promoting the conscious use of technology and the evolution of communication between enterprises and people.

