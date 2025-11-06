

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZAL.DE), an online retailer, reported a steep drop in profit for the third quarter of 2025, as higher expenses offset solid growth in sales.



Profit before tax (EBT) declined 34% to EUR 37.5 million, from EUR 56.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.



EBIT fell 29% to EUR 49.1 million, compared with EUR 69.5 million a year earlier.



EBIT on an adjusted basis excluding share-based payments, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring costs rose 3.9% to EUR 96.3 million, from EUR 92.7 million last year.



Net income attributable to shareholders dropped to EUR 14.8 million or EUR 0.06 per share, from EUR 44.3 million or EUR 0.17 per share last year.



Revenue rose 26% to EUR 3.021 billion, compared with EUR 2.389 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV).



