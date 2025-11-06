

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based healthcare business GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY) on Thursday reported lower revenues and lower divisional profit in the interim report for the third quarter of 2025.



Divisional Profit declined to DKK 1.18 billion from DKK 1.20 billion in the third quarter of the previous year.



EBITA also decreased to DKK 435 million from DKK 553 million in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the third quarter decreased to DKK 3.96 billion from DKK 4.16 billion in the prior-year period.



Following a successful execution in the first nine months of the year, the company confirmed the financial guidance for 2025. The company expects organic revenue growth excluding wind down of -2 percent to +2 percent.



