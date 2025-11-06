German industrial group Bosch says the Bamberg facility complies with European Union renewable hydrogen rules and will produce over one ton of green hydrogen daily.From pv magazine Germany German manufacturer Bosch has commissioned its first self-operated hydrogen electrolyzer, comprising two proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis stacks with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, at its Bamberg site in southern Germany. Bosch said the new in-house system produces renewable hydrogen in line with European Union requirements, which mandate simultaneous generation of renewable electricity and proximity ...

