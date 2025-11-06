

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Securitas AB (SCTBF.PK) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK631 million, or SEK1.09 per share. This compares with SEK1.16 billion, or SEK2.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to SEK38.52 billion from SEK40.22 billion last year.



Securitas AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK631 Mln. vs. SEK1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.09 vs. SEK2.03 last year. -Revenue: SEK38.52 Bln vs. SEK40.22 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News