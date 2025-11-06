

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major BT Group plc (BT, BT_A.L) reported Thursday lower profit and revenues in its first half, and the company maintained outlook for fiscal 2026 and mid term.



In London, BT Group shares were gaining around 1.8 percent to trade at 183.15 pence.



Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, said, 'We remain on track to deliver our financial outlook for this year, our cash flow inflection to c.£2.0bn in FY27 and c.£3.0bn by the end of the decade, and we're announcing an increased interim dividend to 2.45 pence per share.'



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA between 8.2 billion pounds and 8.3 billion pounds, adjusted group revenue of approximately 20 billion pounds, and adjusted UK service revenue of between 15.3 billion pounds and 15.6 billion pounds.



Over the mid-term, the company continues to expect sustained growth in adjusted group revenue and adjusted UK service revenue from fiscal 2027. EBITDA growth would be ahead of revenue, enhanced by cost transformation.



The interim dividend of 2.45 pence per share, up 2 percent from last year, will be paid on February 11, 2026 to shareholders on the register of members on December 30.



In the first half, profit before tax fell 11 percent to 862 million pounds from last year's 967 million pounds, primarily due to higher depreciation and amortisation, offset by lower specific costs.



Profit after tax dropped 14 percent to 651 million pounds from 755 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 6.70 pence, lower than 7.80 pence last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 9.30 pence, compared to 10.70 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA slightly declined to 4.126 billion pounds from 4.132 billion pounds in the prior year.



Revenue declined 3 percent to 9.81 billion pounds from last year's 10.12 billion pounds, due to declines in legacy voice, lower mobile handset trading volumes and declines in International, offset by an improving FTTP mix in Openreach.



Adjusted revenue was 9.806 billion pounds, lower than 10.138 billion pounds a year ago.



Adjusted UK service revenue of 7.73 billion pounds dropped 1 percent from last year, due to declines in legacy voice and a competitive retail pricing environment, offset by an improving FTTP mix and price increases



