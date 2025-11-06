Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact Q3 2025: Positioned to gear up for future business

Cell Impact has gradually improved the ability to scale up production. After the end of the quarter, the company announced a transaction that marked that the project had transitioned to continuous production.

Sales in the third quarter remained weak. Net sales totalled SEK 0.4 million (5.5). Earnings for the quarter remained negative at SEK -21.7 million.

Cell Impact's long-term efforts have led to a gradual improvement in the ability to scale up production.

- After the end of the quarter, we announced a transaction that marked our exit from the development phase of the project in question and our transition to continuous production, with an expected gradual increase in the number of flow plates produced and delivered.

At present, Cell Impact has nearly 20 customers with projects in various phases of development.

- Though not all these relationships will lead to serial production in the coming years, roughly half of them involve projects where I believe we have excellent potential.

Financial summary

Net sales totaled SEK 0.4 million (5.5).

Operating loss (EBIT) was SEK -21.7 million (-17.7).

The Group's result after financial items was SEK -22.8 million (-17.7).

Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.14 (-0.30).

Debt/equity ratio was 87 percent (84) on the balance sheet date.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to SEK -19.4 million (0.8).

On the balance sheet date, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 6.7 million (18.2). As of November 5, the cash balance amounted to SEK 6.7 million.

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)

+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

Malin Lundberg

CFO, Cell Impact AB

+46 70 390 79 59 or malin.lundberg@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).