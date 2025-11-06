Fabege AB: New President and CEO of Fabege

The board of directors of Fabege has appointed Bent Oustad as the new President and CEO. He is currently CEO of the Oslo-based real estate company Norwegian Property ASA and has been a board member of Fabege since 2024. Bent Oustad will take office on December 1, 2025.

- We at the board believe that Bent Oustad is an excellent person to take over the leadership and development of Fabege. He knows the real estate industry and Fabege very well from his time as a member of the board. says Jan Litborn, Chairman of the Board.

In his role as CEO of Norwegian Property, Bent Oustad has distinguished himself for his good leadership and entrepreneurial ability, which are important qualities in a company that is so strongly characterized by visionary and complex urban development projects where many parties are involved and good relationships are a prerequisite.

- Fabege is an exciting company, owning great properties in good locations with further potential. I am looking forward to getting to know the company's competent employees and their work throughout the value chain. I look forward to contributing to further develop the company for the benefit of tenants, shareholders, visitors and employees of the company, says Bent Oustad.

Fabege AB (publ)

This information is information that Fabege AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,

6 November 2025, 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Litborn, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0)70 563 88 00, jan.litborn@born.se

Bent Oustad, appointed CEO, +47 4801 6082, bo@npro.no

Peter Kangert, Head of IR, +46 (0)73 092 72 49, peter.kangert@fabege.se