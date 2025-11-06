A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q3 2025

The Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"We have delivered a strong third quarter across our business. Our performance reflects our ability to execute and continuously improve, as well as the trust customers place in us. The new East-West network has strengthened our Ocean performance, delivering industry-leading reliability, higher volumes and lower costs. Terminals achieved another record quarter with strong volume growth, and Logistics & Services continued to enhance profitability. As market conditions fluctuate, we are well positioned to help our customers adapt and maintain stability across their supply chains."

Attachment:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92cf3509-9857-4fc4-8ff2-8f15f432d257

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

