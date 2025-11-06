Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 11:32
1.743,00 Euro
-3,41 % -61,50
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.746,501.747,0011:46
1.746,501.747,0011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q3 2025

The Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"We have delivered a strong third quarter across our business. Our performance reflects our ability to execute and continuously improve, as well as the trust customers place in us. The new East-West network has strengthened our Ocean performance, delivering industry-leading reliability, higher volumes and lower costs. Terminals achieved another record quarter with strong volume growth, and Logistics & Services continued to enhance profitability. As market conditions fluctuate, we are well positioned to help our customers adapt and maintain stability across their supply chains."

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92cf3509-9857-4fc4-8ff2-8f15f432d257

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.