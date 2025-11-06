

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (MAERSKB.CO) reported that its third quarter A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share of profit was $1.05 billion compared to $3.05 billion, a year ago. Underlying profit declined to $939 million from $3.10 billion. Underlying EBIT was $1.13 billion compared to $3.32 billion. Revenue declined to $14.21 billion from $15.76 billion, last year. Revenue was down 9.9% mainly attributable to Ocean, where revenue fell by 18% due to a 31% drop in loaded freight rates.



A.P. Moller - Maersk refined full-year 2025 financial guidance by raising the lower end. EBIT underlying is now projected to be in a range of $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News