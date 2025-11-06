Regulatory News:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN), acting through its Stamford branch (each an "Offeror" and together the "Offerors") announce today the results of their previously announced seven concurrent and separate offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") to purchase outstanding notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes") and that it has amended the Offers by increasing the applicable Maximum Purchase Consideration from $4 billion to $8.6 billion. The Offers were made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated October 30, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). References herein to "UBS" are references to UBS Group AG together with its consolidated subsidiaries (including UBS AG). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 5, 2025 (the "Expiration Date"). The Initial Settlement Date will be November 7, 2025, and the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date will be November 10, 2025.

According to information provided by D.F. King Co., Inc., the Information Agent for the Offers and Tender Agent for the USD Offers, and UBS AG, the Tender Agent for the EUR Offer, $8,544,989,115 combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. In addition, $29,350,000 combined aggregate principal amount of Notes were tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and remain subject to the Holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. For the EUR Notes, U.S. dollar amounts were calculated based on the applicable exchange rate, as of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on November 5, 2025, as reported on the Bloomberg screen page "BFIX" under the heading "EUR/USD Fixings." The exchange rate for Euro was €1.00 $1.14880.

The table below provides certain information about the Offers, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date and the aggregate principal amount of Notes reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery delivered at or prior to the Expiration Date pursuant to the Tender Offer Documents.

Acceptance Priority Level Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Issuer Principal Amount Outstanding

(millions Total Consideration(1) Principal Amount Tendered(2) Principal Amount Accepted(2) Principal Amount Reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery 1 7.500% Senior Notes due 2028 22550L2M2 US22550L2M24 UBS AG(3) $2,500 $1,079.51 $1,541,255,000 $1,541,255,000 $2,069,000 2 5.000% Senior Notes due 2027 22550L2K6 US22550L2K67 UBS AG(3) $1,192.45 $1,020.91 $582,366,000 $582,366,000 $971,000 3 9.016% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401BB3 US225401BB38 Reg S: H3698DDW1 USH3698DDW14 UBS Group AG(4) $2,000 $1,276.11 $1,165,765,000 $1,165,765,000 $9,358,000 4 6.537% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401AZ1 US225401AZ15; Reg S: H3698DDS0 USH3698DDS02 UBS Group AG(4) $3,000 $1,123.64 $2,240,463,000 $2,240,463,000 $4,337,000 5 7.750% Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2029 Reg S ISIN: CH1214797172 UBS Group AG(4) €3,000 €1,113.45 945,404,000 945,404,000 6 6.442% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AV0 US225401AV01; Reg S: H3698DDN1 USH3698DDN15 UBS Group AG(4) $1,750 $1,038.96 $1,052,888,000 $1,052,888,000 $9,595,000 7 4.282% Senior Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AC2 US225401AC20; Reg S: H3698DAR5 USH3698DAR55 UBS Group AG(4) $2,250 $1,003.36 $876,172,000 $3,020,000

(1) The total consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration") payable per each $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase. (2) The amounts exclude the principal amounts of Notes for which Holders have complied with certain procedures applicable to guaranteed delivery pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Such amounts remain subject to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are required to be tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on November 7, 2025. (3) Originally issued by Credit Suisse AG, acting through its New York branch. On May 31, 2024, Credit Suisse AG merged into UBS AG and, by operation of law, UBS AG assumed Credit Suisse AG's obligations as issuer under the terms and conditions applicable to this series of Notes. Effective June 12, 2024, UBS AG designated its Stamford branch (in place of its New York branch) as the branch through which UBS AG acts as issuer of this series of Notes. (4) Originally issued by Credit Suisse Group AG. On June 12, 2023, Credit Suisse Group AG merged into UBS Group AG and, by operation of law, UBS Group AG assumed Credit Suisse Group AG's obligations as issuer under the terms and conditions applicable to this series of Notes.

Overall, $7,668,817,115 combined aggregate principal amount of Notes have been accepted for purchase (excluding Notes delivered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures). The Maximum Purchase Condition (after giving effect to the increase described above) has been satisfied with respect to the Offers in respect of the series of Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels of 1 6. Accordingly, all Notes of those series that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date have been accepted for purchase. UBS has not accepted any Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 7 (as indicated in the table above) and will promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series to the respective tendering Holders.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase in the Offers will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Initial Settlement Date or Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be paid the Accrued Coupon Payment in cash. Interest will cease to accrue on the Initial Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers, including those tendered through the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

The Offerors have retained UBS Investment Bank, as Dealer Manager for the Offers. D.F. King Co., Inc. is the Information Agent for the Offers and Tender Agent for the USD Offers. UBS AG is the Tender Agent for the EUR Offer. Questions regarding the terms of the Offers may be directed to UBS Investment Bank at (833) 690-0971 (toll-free), (212) 882-5723 (collect) or +44 20 7568 1121 and by email at americas-lm@ubs.com or ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes or requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery should be directed to D.F. King Co., Inc. by telephone at (646) 989-1649 (for banks and brokers only) and (800) 829-6551 (for all others toll-free) or +44 (0)20 7920 9700 and by email at UBS@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are available at https://clients.dfkingltd.com/UBS/.

